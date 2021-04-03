पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:89 करोड़ से बनेगा बिजली ग्रिड, बंद होगी 90 किमी दूर से आपूर्ति

किशनगंज | मिथिलेश झाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठाकुरगंज के गोधरा में 18.59 एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए जिला प्रशासन को भेजा प्रस्ताव, 4 वर्ष से थी जमीन की तलाश
  • ग्रिड निर्माण से ठाकुरगंज, पोठिया सहित सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में होगी बिजली की निर्बाध आपूर्ति

जिले के सीमाई क्षेत्र में बिजली आपूर्ति सुदृढ़ करने के लिए विद्युत प्रमंडल ने प्रशासन को ठाकुरगंज प्रखंड के गोधरा पंचायत में 18.59 एकड़ जमीन चिन्हित कर अधिग्रहण के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा है। बीते दिनों बिजली विभाग द्वारा जमीन अधिग्रहण का रिवाइज प्रस्ताव ठाकुरगंज के अंचल अधिकारी को दिया जा चुका है। सीओ के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को जिला मुख्यालय में भू-अर्जन की बैठक में इस पर चर्चा की जाएगी। बता दें कि अगर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तत्परता दिखाते हुए जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया तेज कर दी जाती है तो सीमाई क्षेत्र में 90 किलोमीटर दूर से बिजली आपूर्ति की निर्भरता खत्म हो जाएगी। हालांकि, फिलवक्त करीब चार वर्ष से ग्रिड निर्माण के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण का कार्य अधर में है। उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्ष 2017 में ग्रिड निर्माण की जरूरत महसूस की गई थी। भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर ठाकुरगंज प्रखंड के भातगांव में विद्युत विभाग के एमडी संदीप आर पुडकलकुट्टी ने टीम के साथ मुआयना किया था। उसी समय भातगांव में ग्रिड के लिए 25 एकड़ जमीन का प्रस्ताव विद्युत विभाग ने जिला प्रशासन को भेजा था। जमीन मिलने में देरी को देखते हुए दोबारा रिवाइज कर इसे 18.59 एकड़ जमीन उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग जिला प्रशासन से की गई। विद्युत प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता रंजन कुमार देव ने कहा कि 89 करोड़ की लागत से ग्रिड का निर्माण किया जाना है।

5 प्रखंड को सम्मिलित कर बहादुरगंज को बनाया गया स्वतंत्र विद्युत प्रमंडल
जिले में विद्युत आपूर्ति की बेहतर व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए किशनगंज विद्युत प्रमंडल से अलग बहादुरगंज को विद्युत प्रमंडल का दर्जा दिया गया है। कहा जाए तो बहादुरगंज विद्युत प्रमंडल जिले का सबसे बड़ा प्रमंडल बन चुका है। यहां कार्यपालक अभियंता ने भी प्रभार संभाल लिया है। जिले के पांच प्रखंडों बहादुरगंज, ठाकुरगंज, पोठिया, दिघलबैंक, टेढ़ागाछ प्रखण्ड इस नए प्रमंडल के अधीन आता है। किशनगंज प्रमंडल के अधीन किशनगंज व कोचाधामन प्रखण्ड को रखा गया है। बता दें कि कोचाधामन प्रखंड के डेरामाड़ी पंचायत में विद्युत उप शक्ति केंद्र का निर्माण भी अधर में है। विभाग के द्वारा कई प्रयास किये गए। लेकिन अबतक भूमि उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई है।

आज की बैठक में लिया जाएगा निर्णय
विद्युत विभाग द्वारा जमीन अधिग्रहण के प्रस्ताव को जिला मुख्यालय भेज दिया गया है। आज भू-अर्जन की बैठक जिला मुख्यालय में निर्धारित है। बैठक में इस मामले को वरीय अधिकारी के सामने रखा जाएगा।
-ओम प्रकाश भगत, सीओ, ठाकुरगंज।

ठाकुरगंज के चुरली पंचायत से विभाग को मिलता है दो करोड़ का राजस्व
विद्युत प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता रंजन कुमार देव ने कहा कि ग्रिड के निर्माण होने से ठाकुरगंज, पोठिया एवं सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति का रास्ता प्रशस्त होगा। ठकुरगंज एवं पोठिया प्रखंड में चाय फैक्ट्री सहित कई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र हैं। सिर्फ ठाकुरगंज के चुरली पंचायत से विद्युत बोर्ड को दो करोड़ रुपये राजस्व के रूप में मिलता है। ग्रीड के निर्माण होने से स्थायी तौर पर सुलभ बिजली वहां आपूर्ति किया जाएगा। अभी जिला मुख्यालय से बिजली की आपूर्ति होती है। 90 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर बिजली वहां पहुंचती है। कभी मेंटेनेंस तो कभी कहीं फाल्ट आ जाने के कारण विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित हो जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें