जनसभा:सभी दलों ने सीमांचल को ठगने का काम किया : ओवैसी

पौआखाली4 घंटे पहले
  • एआईएमआई अध्यक्ष ने ठाकुरंगज में किया प्रचार

गुरुवार को ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से एआईएमआईएम प्रत्याशी हाफिज महबूब आलम के पक्ष में पौआखाली हाई स्कूल ग्राउंड में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे एआईएमआईएम पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी। जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए ओवैसी ने कहा कि राजद, कांग्रेस सहित अन्य पार्टियों के नेताओं ने सीमांचल को ठगने का काम किया है। सीमांचल व पूरे बिहार को प्रगति के रास्ते पर लाए बगैर मैं चुप नहीं बैठूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने कर्मों के कारण ही लोकसभा के चुनाव में महागठबंधन की करारी हार हुई थी। 15, 15 साल तक राजद और एनडीए ने बिहार में शासन किया। फिर भी बिहार के सीमांचल में कोई विकास नहीं हुआ। सभा के दौरान पौआखाली थानाध्यक्ष इकबाल अहमद खां द्वारा सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे, जगह-जगह पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी।

