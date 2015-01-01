पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैनाती:घाटों पर एंबुलेंस व चिकित्सा दल रहेगा तैनात

किशनगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर के भातडाला. घाट पर घाटो को सजाते श्रद्धालु।
  • गाइडलाइन में लोगों को घरों में ही पर्व को मनाने की अपील

छठ महापर्व के मद्देनजर कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरों को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग मुस्तैदी के साथ इसके आयोजन को सफल बनाने में पूरी तैयारी की गई है। वैश्विक महामारी के दौर में आयोजित हो रहे इस महापर्व को लेकर सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा जरूरी गाइड लाइन जारी किए गए हैं। गाइडलाइन में अधिक से अधिक लोगों को घरों में ही पर्व के आयोजन की अपील की गई है। दस वर्ष से कम व साठ साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को घाट पर आने से मना किया गया है। घर पर छठ मनाने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करने के लिए भी हर संभव कोशिश की गई है। घाटों पर सुरक्षा के लिहाज से दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई है।
घाटों पर एंबुलेंस के साथ विशेष चिकित्सकीय दल रहेंगे तैनात
छठ पूजा को लेकर गठित जिला टास्क फोर्स कमेटी की बैठक में जिलाधिकारी ने छठ घाटों पर सभी जरूरी सुविधाओं की उपलब्ध सुनिश्चित कराने का आदेश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिया है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए सदर एसडीओ शैलेश चंद्र दिवाकर ने कहा कि घाटों पर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के अनुपालन को लेकर लोगों को प्रोत्साहित व जागरूक करने का भी इंतजाम किया जाएगा। सभी बड़े घाटों पर गोताखारों के साथ-साथ मेडिकल टीम की प्रतिनियुक्ति का आदेश है। इसके अलावा दोनों अनुमंडल मुख्यालय के साथ-साथ जिला मुख्यालय में नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गयी है। नियंत्रण कक्ष में एंबुलेंस के साथ विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्य कर्मी के दल प्रतिनियुक्त किये गये हैं। ताकि किसी भी आपात स्थिति के दौरान प्रभावित जगहों पर तत्काल सभी जरूरी मदद उपलब्ध करायी जा सके।
सामूहिक भागीदारी से हारेगा कोरोना, लोगों का अपेक्षित सहयोग जरूरी
सिविल सर्जन श्रीनंदन ने कहा कि अस्थमा, टीबी व सांस रोग से पीड़ित लोगों के लिये घाटों पर जाना असुरक्षित है। नवजात व बीमार बच्चों को भी घाटों पर ले जाने से परहेज करने की जरूरत है। संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। इसलिए छठ घाटों पर विशेष सतर्कता व सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है. स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इसके लिए जरूरी तैयारियां की गई हैं।

गाइडलाइन
घाटों पर जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए कियाजाएगा प्रचार।
पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक करने का भी प्रयास किया जाएगा।
मेला, सांस्कृतिक व धार्मिक कार्यक्रम के आयोजन पर पाबंदी होगी।
जहां तहां थूकने पर पाबंदी होगी
बैरिकेडिंग की मदद से पानी में डुबकी लगाने से रोकने का प्रयास होगा
बैठने व खड़े रहने के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन होगा जरूरी
घाटों पर खाद्य पदार्थ के स्टॉल लगाने पर होगी रोक
जारी निर्देश के उल्लंघन पर आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम के तहत होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए अलर्ट पर रहेंगे चिकित्साकर्मी
छठ महापर्व को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तैयारियों का हवाला देते हुए डीपीएम डॉ. मुनाजिम ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी के खतरों को देखते हुए इस बार घर पर ही पर्व का आयोजन सुरक्षित है। बावजूद इसके विभिन्न नदी घाटों पर पर्व मनाने के लिये आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को किसी तरह की असुविधा का सामना नहीं करना पड़े. इसके लिये स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा विशेष तैयारियां की गयी है। सभी छठ घाटों पर मेडिकल टीम प्रतिनियुक्त किये गए हैं। घाटों पर कोरोना जांच का भी इंतजाम होगा। बड़े छठ घाटों पर एंबुलेंस के साथ चिकित्सा अधिकारी व कर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। घाटों पर भीड़-भाड़ व आतिशबाजी सहित अन्य वजह से भगदड़ की संभावना की हमेशा बनी रहती है। इसके साथ ही गहरे पानी में डूबने से होने वाली मौत के मामलों पर प्रभावी अंकुश लगाने के लिये सदर अस्पताल विशेष तैयारियों के साथ पूरी तरह अलर्ट रहेगा। ताकि किसी भी संभावित परिस्थितियों से तत्काल निपटा जा सके। इसके साथ ही घाट पर जिला प्रशासन और पूजा समितियों द्वारा सुरक्षा के मुकम्मल इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें