पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्राइम मीटिंग:पर्व के दौरान रात में पैदल गश्ती की होगी व्यवस्था

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शांतिपूर्ण मतगणना के बाद दिवाली और छठ पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम को लेकर एसपी ने दिए निर्देश

मतगणना शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने के बाद एसपी कुमार आशीष ने अपने कार्यालय में बुधवार सभी थानाध्यक्ष के साथ क्राइम मीटिंग की। उन्होंने कहा कि अब अगला लक्ष्य आगामी पर्व है। जिसे हर हाल में शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न कराना है। ठंड का मौसम भी नजदीक आ गया है। इस मौसम में चोरी की घटनाएं ज्यादा होती है।

इसलिए थानाध्यक्ष अपने थाना क्षेत्र में विशेष ध्यान देंगे। रात के समय पैदल गश्ती का व्यवस्था करेंगे। विधानसभा चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न कराने में सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारी थानाध्यक्ष व पुलिस बलों ने अच्छी भूमिका निभाई है। चुनाव को बाद विधि व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर संबंधित क्षेत्र के थानाध्यक्ष विशेष रूप से सतर्क रहेंगे। अब दीपावली, काली पूजा व छठ का त्योहार है। इन पर्व को लेकर भी सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जाने है। पर्व के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किये जाने को लेकर भी कारगर कदम उठाया जाना है। पर्व को लेकर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्रों में गश्ती बढ़ाएंगे।उन्होंने माह अक्टूबर में की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि माह में 204 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
मीटिंग में ये रहे मौजूद : क्राइम मीटिंग में एसडीपीओ अनवर जावेद, हेडक्वार्टर डीएसपी अजय कुमार झा, इंस्पेक्टर मनीष कुमार, इंस्पेक्टर रंजन कुमार सिंह, इंस्पेक्टर श्याम किशोर यादव, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर अमर प्रसाद, इंस्पेक्टर राजेन्द्र कुमार, टाउन थानाध्यक्ष अश्विनी कुमार, ठाकुरंगज थानाध्यक्ष मोहन कुमार, कोचाधामन थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार सिंह, बहादुरगंज थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार, टेढ़ागाछ थानाध्यक्ष चितरंजन प्रसाद यादव, महिला थानाध्यक्ष पुष्पलता कुमारी, दिघलबैंक थानाध्यक्ष आरिज एहकाम, थानाध्यक्ष अजित कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष बेदानंद कुमार, चाइल्ड लाइन के जिला समन्वयक पंकज झा सहित एसएसबी, बीएसएफ के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें