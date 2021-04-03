पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पिकअप को खदेड़ कर उगाही करने का प्रयास, बुलेट सवार दो गिरफ्तार

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जब्त बुलेट के साथ गिरफ्तार युवक। - Dainik Bhaskar
जब्त बुलेट के साथ गिरफ्तार युवक।
  • कार्रवाई को लेकर एलआरपी से पीछा कर पहुंचा चरघरिया चेक पोस्ट

कोचाधामन पुलिस ने पिकअप से उगाही करते दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने एक बुलेट भी बरामद की है। दोनों बाइक सवार एनएच 327 ई पर छोटे-मोटे मालवाहक वाहनों से जबरन उगाही करता था। एसडीपीओ अनवर जावेद अंसारी ने कहा कि वैशाली निवासी चालक सुजीत कुमार अपने उपचालक पवन कुमार के साथ गुरुवार को पिकअप संख्या बीआर 31 जीबी 5411 में मछली लेकर पटना से सिलीगुड़ी जा रहा था। इसी क्रम में अररिया जीरोमाईल से गुजरने के बाद एक बुलेट पर सवार दो अपराधी ने इनका पीछा किया। रास्ते में रोककर इनसे रंगदारी की मांग की। चालक द्वारा 500 रुपए दिया गया। लेकिन अपराधी गाली-गलौज करते हुए और रुपए की मांग की। तब तक पिकअप चालक तेजी से पिकअप लेकर कोचाधामन की तरफ भाग निकला। पिकअप के चालक तेजी से गाड़ी भगाते हुए कोचाधामन थाना क्षेत्र के चरघरिया चेकपोस्ट के पास पहुंच गए। इसी बीच दोनों अपराधी पिकअप के आगे बुलेट लगाकर पिकअप के चालक और खलासी के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। तभी कोचाधामन थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार सिंह मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दोनों की तलाशी में एक चाकू, नकद बरामद किया गया तथा मोटरसाइकिल को जब्त की गई। पूछताछ में दोनों ने अपना नाम नजरुल इस्लाम और अबु सुखियांन बताया। दोनों का आपराधिक इतिहास खंगाला जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें