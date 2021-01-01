पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जीएसटी कानून बदलने से व्यवसायी परेशान

किशनगंज33 मिनट पहले
मांगों को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन में शामिल जिले भर के टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर। - Dainik Bhaskar
मांगों को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन में शामिल जिले भर के टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर।
  • जिला टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर संघ ने दिया धरना, केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

जीएसटी कानून में नित नए बदलाव से मध्यम वर्ग के व्यवसायियों को हो रही परेशानी को लेकर शुक्रवार को एक दिवसीय धरना-प्रदर्शन जिला टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर संघ द्वारा किया गया। वेस्टर्न महाराष्ट्र टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर असोसिएशन के तत्वाधान में देशव्यापी एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन के आह्वान के बाद किशनगंज के टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर, टैक्स अधिवक्ता, चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट आदि ने किशनगंज जीएसटी कार्यालय के बाहर एक दिवसीय धरना दिया। ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर ऑफ स्टेट टैक्स को एक ज्ञापन के माध्यम से परेशानी, समस्या और सुझाव से अवगत करवाते हुए संघ ने समाधान की मांग की। उधर धरना प्रदर्शन में शामिल टैक्स अधिवक्ता गौतम सोमानी, रंजन चक्रवर्ती ने बताया कि जीएसटी कानून में हो रहे निरंतर परिवर्तन से व्यवसायी परेशान हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना काल में व्यवसायियों द्वारा रिटर्न नहीं भरा जा सका। जिस कारण व्यापारियों को काफी ज्यादा जुर्माना लगाया गया है। साथ ही टैक्स क्रेडिट को ब्लॉक किया जा रहा है। जिससे बड़ी समस्या सामने आ रही है। टैक्स अधिवक्ता सुनील कुमार अग्रवाल ने बताया कि जीएसटी अधिकारी को निबंधन निष्क्रिय मामलों में असीमित अधिकार दिया गया है। सरकार का यह रूप बहुत कड़ा है। हमारी मांग है कि जीएसटी में एमएसटी स्कीम लागू किया जाए। पेनाल्टी की रकम को कम किया जाए। बिहार प्रोफेशनल टैक्स में भी सुधार हो। जो व्यवसायी 0 से लेकर 40 लाख तक का कारोबार करते हैं उन पर 500 रुपए सालाना प्रोफेशनल टैक्स होना चाहिए। जीएसटी में इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट को लेने की अंतिम तारिख को भी खत्म किया जाना चाहिए। धरना-प्रदर्शन में गौतम सोमानी, आनंद सिंघल, विश्वजीत कर्मकार, विवेक अग्रवाल, मोहम्मद अली, संतोष पोद्दार, सौरभ सोमानी, सुरेश अग्रवाल, अमित सिंह, रितेश कुमार, आशीष शर्मा, गोविंद चंद्र दास, राजीव बोसाक, सुरेश तमांग, मनीष अग्रवाल, सुनील अग्रवाल, राजेश कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

