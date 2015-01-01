पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उदासीनता:शहर की सड़कें जर्जर, सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं, परेशानी

किशनगंज10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहरी क्षेत्र में लगभग सभी मुख्य सड़कें रखरखाव के आभाव में जर्जरावस्था में पहुंच चुकी है। जगह-जगह पर टूटी फूटी और गड्ढों से भरी सड़कों के कारण आये दिन छोटी मोटी दुर्घटनाएं घटती रहती है। लगभग तीन वर्ष पूर्व हालांकि नगरपरिषद किशनगंज द्वारा सौदागर पट्टी, सोनार पट्टी, नेमचंद रोड, काग्जिया पट्टी, भगत टोली रोड आदि मुख्य सड़कों पर एक परत चढ़ाकर मरम्मत का कार्य किया गया थाए जो छह माह बाद फिर से उखड़ने लग गयी थी। अब इन सड़कों की स्थिति काफी खराब हो चुकी है और जगह-जगह सड़कें टूट फुट गयी है। गड्ढे पड़ चुके हैं, सड़क की गिट्टी बिखर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें