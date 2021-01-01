पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:परीक्षार्थी से मोबाइल छीनकर भागने वाला बाइक सवार रोकने पर पुलिस से उलझा, हुआ गिरफ्तार

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
मोबाइल छीनने का आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मोबाइल छीनने का आरोपी।
  • डांगी बस्ती फाटक पर सोमवार को परीक्षार्थी से मोबाइल छीनकर भागा था

राह चलते लोगों से मोबाइल छीनकर भागने वाले गिरोह के एक आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। कार्रवाई सोमवार की शाम शहर के पश्चिम पाली में की गई है। आरोपी के पास से छीना गया मोबाइल, एक केटीएम बाइक बरामद किया गया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी मो कालू टाउन थाना क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है। एसडीपीओ अनवर जावेद अंसारी ने प्रेसवार्ता कर कहा कि आरोपी सोमवार को दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे डांगी बस्ती फाटक पर एक परीक्षार्थी से मोबाइल छीनकर भागा था। इसकी सूचना पीड़िता के द्वारा पुलिस को दी गई। केटीएम बाइक संख्या बीआर 37 एक्स 5488 पर सवार दो अपराधियों द्वारा घटना को अंजाम दिया गया था। जिसके बाद इसकी सूचना अपने गश्ती में प्रतिनियुक्त एसआई सुबोध कुमार को दी गई। अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पश्चिम पाली चौक पर सघन वाहन जांच लगाया गया। गिरफ्तार अपराधी ने स्वीकार की मोबाइल छिनतई में संलिप्तता : पश्चिम पाली चौक पर चेकिंग के दौरान मोहिउद्दीनपुर की ओर से केटीएम बाइक सवार अपराधी तेजी से भागते दिखाई दिए। बाइक को रोकने पर दोनों अपराधी पुलिस से उलझ कर धक्का-मुक्की करने लगे। इसी बीच अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी पश्चिम पाली चौक पहुंचे और दोनों अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर थाना लाए। अपराधी ने अपना नाम मो. कालू बताया। गिरफ्तार अपराधी ने मोबाइल छिनतई की घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार करते हुए अपने अन्य साथी का नाम बताया। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त के विरुद्ध अन्य जिलों सहित बंगाल के कई थानों में केस दर्ज है। आरोपी का आपराधिक इतिहास खंगाला जा रहा है।

