आस्था:कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष एकादशी पर लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं ने की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना

किशनगंज8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक मास में प्रतिदिन सुबह को भगवान का किया जाता है आकर्षक शृंगार

शहर के धर्मशाला रोड स्थित श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर में पावन कार्तिक मास पर अहले सुबह से ही मंदिरों की घंटियां बजने से पहले भक्त अपने भगवान के दर्शन व पूजा-अर्चना को पहुंचने लगते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण भक्त एक दूसरे से दूरी बनाकर पूजा-अर्चना करते हैं।

बुधवार को लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर में पुरोहित सुरजभान उपाध्याय के सान्निध्य में कार्तिक मास के कृष्णपक्ष एकादशी के पावन अवसर पर पूरे विधि-विधान व वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई। इस दौरान मंदिर में स्थापित भगवान विष्णु व माता लक्ष्मी को आकर्षक तुलसी माला व अगस्त फूलों से सजाया गया था। जो श्रद्धालुओं के आकर्षण का केन्द्र था। पुरोहित श्री उपाध्याय ने बताया कि भगवान विष्णु को तुलसी अति प्रिय है। उन्होंने कहा कि पावन कार्तिक मास पर प्रत्येक दिन अहले सुबह मंदिर का पट खुलने से पहले भगवान श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण का आकर्षक फूल मालाओं से श्रृंगार किया जाता है। पूजा-अर्चना के बाद भगवान श्री लक्ष्मीनारायण का कथा वाचन पुरोहित श्री उपाध्याय द्वारा किया जाता है। भक्त कथा सुनने के बाद अपने घर की ओर रवाना हो जाते हैं। मान्यता है कि इस पावन माह में व्रत रखने व गंगा स्नानकर दान-पुण्य करने से पापों का नाश होता है और मनुष्य के लिए मोक्ष का द्वार खुल जाते हैं।

कार्तिक मास को त्योहारों का मास भी कहा जाता है क्योंकि इसी माह में करवा चौथ, रमा एकादशी, धनतेरश, दीपावली, गोवर्धन पूजा, भाई दूज, गोपाष्टमी, अंवला नवमी सहित कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मनाई जाती है। कार्तिक मास में श्रद्धालुओं को दान करने से पुण्य की प्राप्ति होती है।

