प्रतिभा की परख:ऑनलाइन जूनियर शतरंज की चैंपियन बनीं धान्वी

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
विजेता खिलाड़ी को पुरस्कृत करते अतिथि व अन्य।
  • जूनियर खिलाड़ियों के लिए नि:शुल्क ऑनलाइन शतरंज प्रतियोगिता का हुआ आयोजन

जिला शतरंज संघ ने सोमवार की देर शाम जिले के जूनियर खिलाड़ियों के लिए नि:शुल्क ऑनलाइन शतरंज प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया। इसमें 12 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया। संघ के मानद महासचिव शंकर नारायण दत्ता एवं वरीय संयुक्त सचिव कमल कर्मकार ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में स्थानीय एरीना पब्लिक स्कूल के यूकेजी की छात्रा धान्वी कर्मकार चैंपियन बनीं। उक्त विद्यालय के निदेशक तथा खिलाड़ी के नाना रवि मंत्री व नानी वंदना मंत्री ने कहा कि 6 वर्षीय धान्वी पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ खेल पर भी मजबूत पकड़ रखती है। इससे पहले भी वह जूनियर खिलाड़ियों के बीच चैंपियन बन चुकी है। राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी अपने प्रदेश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है। इसके अगले स्थानों पर क्रमशः पलचीन जैन, पवित्र जैन, रित्विक मजूमदार, देवांशु बिहानी, प्राची बिहानी, रिया गुप्ता, इशिका जानवी साव, दिव्या कर्मकार, प्रतिक बिहानी, इशिता कुंडू, युवराज सेठिया एवं अन्य जगह बनाई। इस प्रतियोगिता के शीर्ष विजेताओं को शहर के विशिष्ट शल्य चिकित्सक आर के साव व उनकी धर्मपत्नी तथा संघ की उपाध्यक्षा अमृता साव ने संयुक्त रूप से पुरस्कृत किया। मौके पर उन्होंने जिला शतरंज संघ के प्रयासों की सराहना की।

