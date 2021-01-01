पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:नारी शक्ति कैलेंडर में आईं डॉ. तारा श्वेता

किशनगंज33 मिनट पहले
कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करतीं डॉ. तारा श्वेता।
  • पटना में हुए कार्यक्रम में सूबे की 12 महिलाओं में किशनगंज की डॉ. श्वेता भी शामिल

समाज में उत्कृष्ट सेवा और महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाने के लिए किशनगंज की स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. तारा श्वेता आर्या को सम्मानित किया गया। पटना में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में नारी शक्ति कैलेंडर 2021 को लांच किया गया। इसमें समाज में उत्कृष्ट सेवा कार्य के लिए सूबे से 12 महिलाओं का चयन किया गया था। इसमें किशनगंज से डॉ. तारा श्वेता आर्या का चयन किया गया। येलो स्टूडियो द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उन्हें यह सम्मान दिया गया। स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आर्या ने बताया कि इस तरह का सम्मान मिलना गर्व की बात है। सम्मान मिलने से आगे और अच्छा कार्य करने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। महिला सशक्तिकरण और समाज सेवा के क्षेत्र में वर्षों से कार्य कर रही है और उन्हें इसके लिए कई संस्थाओं से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज के प्रति सबकी कुछ जिम्मेदारी बनती है और इसे सबको बखूबी निभाना चाहिए।

कैलेंडर में तस्वीर प्रकाशित होने पर लोगों ने दी बधाई
येलो स्टूडियो द्वारा 12 महिलाओं को कैलेंडर में स्थान देकर सम्मानित किया गया। कैलेंडर के मासिक पन्नों पर चयनित 12 महिलाओं के चित्र के साथ प्रकाशित किया गया। सम्मानित होने वाली महिलाओं में किशनगंज की डॉ. आर्या के अलावा पद्मश्री सुधा वर्गीज, मंजू सिन्हा, नीलम चौधरी, अमृता सिंह, पल्लवी कुमारी, कल्पना कुमारी, अमृता रूमी, विनीता मिश्रा, शाजिया कैशा, पल्लवी विश्वास शामिल हैं। डॉ. तारा श्वेता आर्या को नारी शक्ति कैलेंडर में स्थान मिलने से जिला के बुद्धिजीवियों, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं, शिक्षाविदों, विभिन्न राजनीतिक दल के नेताओं ने बधाई दी।

