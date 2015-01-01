पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलंकित हुआ रिश्ता:शराब के नशे में धुत सौतेले पिता ने चाकू की नोंक पर 13 साल की बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीड़िता से पूछताछ करतीं महिला थानाध्यक्ष।

दिघलबैंक में रिश्ते को शर्मसार करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। शराब के नशे में धुत एक सौतेले पिता ने चाकू की नोंक पर नाबालिग बेटी (13) के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। मामला दिघलबैंक थाना क्षेत्र का है। घटना बीते शनिवार की है। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को पीड़िता ने अपने परिजनों के साथ दिघलबैंक थाना पहुंच कर मामले की जानकारी दी। दिघलबैंक पुलिस ने आरोपी पिता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। शिकायत मिलने पर जिस वक्त पुलिस टीम आरोपी के घर पहुंची थी, उस वक्त भी वह शराब के नशे में धुत था। स्थानीय पुलिस ने सर्वप्रथम इसकी जानकारी वरीय पुलिस अधिकारियों को दी। अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर दिघलबैंक थाना में आरोपी के विरुद्ध उत्पाद अधिनियम एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया। दिघलबैंक पुलिस पीड़िता व परिजनों को महिला थाना ले आई, जहां पीड़िता की मां के फर्द बयान पर पिता के विरुद्ध पोस्को एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई।

मां जलावन चुनने गई थी खेत, इस दौरान पिता ने किया दुष्कर्म, भाभी ने देखा तो शोर मचाया
आवेदन के अनुसार पांच दिसंबर को पीड़िता की मां जलावन चुनने के लिए पास के खेत में गई थी। इसी दौरान आरोपी पिता नशे में धुत होकर घर पहुंच खाना देने के बहाने पीड़िता को आवाज देकर बुलाया। घर पहुंचते ही सौतेले पिता ने पीड़िता को पकड़ लिया। पीड़िता ने शोर मचाया तो चाकू की नोंक पर दुष्कर्म करने लगा। इसी बीच घर में पीड़िता की भाभी पानी लेने के लिए पहुंची तो आरोपी के करतूत को देख वह शोर मचाने लगी। इसके बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। शुक्रवार को आरोपी के घर पहुंचने के बाद पीड़िता मामले की फरियाद लेकर दिघलबैंक थाने पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी दी।

एसपी के निर्देश पर स्पीडी ट्रायल भी चलाया जाएगा
मामला पुलिस के संज्ञान में आने के बाद आरोपी पिता को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी पर दो अलग-अलग मामला दर्ज किया गया है। दिघलबैंक पुलिस ने शराब पीने के मामले में उसे जेल भेज दिया है। दुष्कर्म के मामले में आरोपी को पुलिस रिमांड में लेगी। आरोपी पर एसपी के निर्देश पर स्पीडी ट्रायल भी चलाया जाएगा।
अनवर जावेद अंसारी, एसडीपीओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें