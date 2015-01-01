पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोठिया प्रखंड की घटना:नदियागच्छ में अग्निकांड, 50 घर खाख

किशनगंज / पोठिया10 घंटे पहले
  •
पोठिया प्रखंड के टिपीझाड़ी पंचायत के नदियागच्छ गांव में लगी आग।
  • मुस्तफा के घर से सुलगी आग, गैस सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने आग ने लिया भयावह रूप
  • आग इतनी भीषण थी कि लोगों ने किसी तरह अपनी और मवेशियों की जान बचाई

पोठिया प्रखंड के टिपीझाड़ी पंचायत के नदियागच्छ गांव में रविवार की शाम भीषण आग लग गई। घटना में 40 से 50 घर सहित इसमें रखा फर्नीचर, सामान, कपड़े, गहने, जेवर, नगदी व बड़े पैमाने पर अनाज जलकर राख हो गए। शाम चार बजे के करीब लगी आग ने देखते ही देखते आस-पास के घरों को अपने आगोश में ले लिया। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। सूचना पर आसपास के थानों की पुलिस सहित पोठिया, ठाकुरगंज और किशनगंज से अग्निशमन दस्ता मौके पर पहुंचा और आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास करने लगे। लगभग 05:30 बजे के करीब आग को फैलने से रोक लिया गया, लेकिन अब उसे पूरी तरह बुझाने की कवायद दस्ता कर रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही पोठिया सीओ निश्चल प्रेम मौके पर पहुंचे। मुख्यालय से एसडीओ शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी भी पोठिया पहुंच चुके हैं। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गांव के ही मुस्तफा के घर में पहले आग लगी और उसके बाद घर में रखा एलपीजी का सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट हो गया। इसके बाद आग तेजी से घर में फैल गई और जल्द ही आग ने आस-पास के घरों को भी आगोश में ले लिया। आग की लपटें और धुंआ देख आस-पास के लोग मौके पर जुटे पर लपटें इतनी तेज थी कि आसपास के अन्य लोगों ने अपने परिजनों, मवेशियों को बाहर निकालना शुरू कर दिया। लोग किसी तरह अपनी जान और मवेशियों की जान ही बचा पाए। सामान को बाहर निकालने का मौका नहीं मिल सका। पूरे गांव में अफरातफरी और गम का माहौल है। बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं रो रही हैं, युवा आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं एवं बच्चे अपने अभिभावकों से चिपककर बैठे हैं। पीडितों में मोफिज मास्टर, फरमान अली, रुस्तम अली, जहांगीर, दबीर आलम, फिरोज आलम, सगीर, कबीर, दिलावर, मुस्तफा, साकिर, खुश मोहम्मद, जमाल, इब्राहिम आदि शामिल हैं।

एक घर से फैली आग ने गांव को आगोश में लिया, खेत तक पहुंची आग की लपटें
पंचायत के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि अब्दुल कादिर ने बताया कि अग्निकांड में लगभग 50 घर पूरी तरह जल गए हैं। आग मुस्तफा के घर से लगी और उसके बाद उसके घर में रखा सिलेंडर फट गया। मुखिया प्रतिनिधि सज्जाद आलम ने भी 45 से 50 घर जलने की बात कही है। इन्होंने बताया कि जानमाल के नुकसान की तो खबर नहीं है लेकिन घर और उसके रखा साजो सामान सहित बड़ी संख्या में घरों में रखा अनाज और अभी-अभी धान के खेत से काटकर घर के समीप ढेर बनाकर रखा गया धान का कई ढेर जलकर राख हो गया।

40 से 50 घरों के जलने का अनुमान
आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। अभी फिलहाल आग को पूरी तरह बुझाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। 40 से 50 घरों के जलने का अनुमान है। पीड़ितों ने रहने, भोजन व रोशनी की व्यवस्था बगल के स्कूल में की गई है पर पीड़ित अपने घर के पास ही रहना चाहते हैं। इसलिए अब यहीं रोशनी व इनके भोजन की व्यवस्था कराई जा रही है।
-निश्चल प्रेम, सीओ

आग इतनी भयावह कि कम पड़ गया दमकल में भरा केमिकल युक्त का पानी
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि आग इतनी भयावह था कि सूचना मिलने के थोड़ी ही देर बाद पहुंचा पोठिया थाने का अग्निशमन दस्ता यहां आकर बेबस हो गया। छोटे वाहन में भरा केमिकल युक्त पानी कम पड़ गया। तत्काल सूचना आस पास के थानों सहित जिला मुख्यालय को दी गई। पास के ठाकुरगंज थाने से अग्निशमन दस्ता दमकल वाहन सहित पहुंच गया। थोड़ी देर बाद किशनगंज से भी अग्निशमन दस्ता पहुंच गया। फिर पास के इस्लामपुर (बंगाल) को इसकी सूचना दी गई एवं अग्निशमन दस्ते व दमकल की मांग की गई। बंगाल का दस्ता शाम सात बजे तक नहीं पहुंचा था। अग्निशमन दस्ता ने आग को और आगे फैलने से रोक लिया।

