विस चुनाव:पांच आईएएस, एक आईआरएस और दो आईपीएस मतदान की करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग

किशनगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव संपन्न कराने के लिए 6499 पुलिस व अर्धसैनिक बल तैनात

जिले के चार विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये गये हैं। जिले में हजारों पुलिस जवान के साथ अर्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। चुनाव में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी न हो इसको लेकर संवदेनशील जगहों पर पुलिस बल तैनात किए गए हैं। चुनाव भयमुक्त हो इसको लेकर पांच आईएएस,एक आईआरएस, दो आईपीएस माॅनिटरिंग करेंगे। इसके साथ तीन डीएसपी, 950 बीएमपी और कॉन्स्टेबल,9 इंस्पेक्टर , 800 दरोगा, 11 सौ एएसआई तैनात किए गए हैं। 52 कंपनी में कुल 3640 अर्धसैनिक बल शामिल है। जिन्हें बूथ के साथ संवेदनशील जगहों पर तैनात किए गए हैं। बंगाल व नेपाल सीमा पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर विशेष सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। 23 नाका और 52 जगहों पर बॉर्डर सील किया गया है। भयमुक्त वातावरण में चुनाव सम्पन्न कराने के लिए चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर प्रशासन द्वारा पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई। शुक्रवार देर शाम तक सभी बलों को अपने डयूटी वाले स्थान तक भेजा गया है। शनिवार सुबह से ही सभी डयूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे। चुनाव के दौरान किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी न हो इसको लेकर असामाजिक तत्वों पर विशेष नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सभी थानाध्यक्ष को वरीय अधिकारियों से समनवय स्थापित कर पल पल की रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीएसपी रैंक के अधिकारी क्षेत्र में रहकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेंगे।

