लेटलतीफी:तय समय से एक वर्ष देर से खत्म होगी गंगा ऊर्जा परियोजना

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
चुनाव के बाद पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम फिर शुरू हो गया है।
  • प्रधानमंत्री परियोजना के तहत बिहार के बरौनी से गुवाहाटी तक गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाई जा रही

बिहार के बरौनी से गुवाहाटी तक प्रधानमंत्री गंगा ऊर्जा परियोजना के तहत गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाई जा रहा है। इस परियोजना में बिहार के छह जिलों में किशनगंज भी शामिल है। किशनगंज जिले के चार प्रखण्ड यथा बहादुरगंज, कोचाधामन, ठाकुरगंज एवं पोठिया प्रखण्ड होकर यह पाइप लाइन गुजरेगी। परियोजना के लिए जिले में डीसीएलआर को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया था। इसके लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया जा रहा है। जिन किसानों के खेत होकर यह पाइप गुजरेगी उन किसानों को जमीन पर लगे फसलों की क्षति का मुआवजा भी दिया जा रहा है। वर्ष 2019 में इस परियोजना की शुरुआत हुई। इसे एक वर्ष के अंदर यानी जून 2020 में समाप्त करने का डेडलाइन निर्धारित किया गया था, लेकिन अब यह परियोजना एक वर्ष देर से पूरी होने की संभावना है। कार्य एजेंसी गेल इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड का मानना है कि अब यह 2021 में पूरी होगी। गेल इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के साइट इंजीनियर गोपाल कुमार ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना में महीनों काम बंद रहा। फिर खेतों में पानी भर जाने से पाइप बिछाना संभव नही था।चुनाव की प्रक्रिया भी समाप्त हो चुकी है। अब युद्ध स्तर पर कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। 2021 में बरसात से पूर्व योजना पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा।

चुनाव बाद शुरू हुआ काम
बरौनी से गुवाहाटी तक जाने वाली गैस पाइपलाइन के लिए बिहार के बेगूसराय, खगड़िया, मधेपुरा, पूर्णिया, अररिया एवं किशनगंज को शामिल किया गया है। किशनगंज जिले के कोचाधामन,बहादुरगंज,पोठिया एवं ठाकुरगंज प्रखण्ड को शामिल किया गया है।ठाकुरगंज के भोलमारा, कठारो, खरनदाह, जोरनगच्छ, कुंजिमाड़ी, दुधौटी, पोठिया के बुड़नयी, हमदबाड़ी, चिचुआबड़ी, मखनपोखर, कसबा कलियागंज, जलालपुर, फाला, डुबानोचि एवं सोनापुर में पाइप बिछाने का कार्य पूर्ण हो गया है। अब चुनाव के बाद कोचाधामन प्रखण्ड में काम शुरू किया गया है।

क्या है यह योजना
प्रधानमंत्री ऊर्जा गंगा परियोजना पूरा होने के बाद लोगों को घर घर कनेक्शन देकर सीएनजी गैस आपूर्ति किया जाएगा।सीएनजी गैस को एलपीजी, पेट्रोल व डीजल का वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।यह एलपीजी गैस से सस्ता होगा।लोगों को सिलिंडर ढुलाई से निजात मिलेगा। सस्ती होने के साथ साथ यह सुरक्षित भी माना जाता है। एलपीजी गैस हवा से भारी होने के कारण नीचे की ओर फैलती है।आग लगने की स्थिति में इससे जानमाल की क्षति अधिक होने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

