पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:अधिकारियों को क्षेत्र में विशेष नजर रखने का सामान्य प्रेक्षक ने दिया निर्देश

गलगलियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा के चुनाव प्रेक्षक डॉ. टी एम रिजु ने मंगलवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय में चुनाव से संबंधित कामों की समीक्षा करते हुए अधिकारियों को क्षेत्र पर विशेष नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया। धन बल और बाहु बल का प्रयोग मतदान को प्रभावित करने के लिए कोई ना करें इसके लिए विशेष निगरानी का निर्देश दिया। मतदान तक कोई किसी वोटर को किसी प्रकार का प्रलोभन देने का प्रयास ना करें। इस पर विशेष नजर रखने को कहा गया। इस दौरान प्रेक्षक ने उच्च विद्यालय ठाकुरगंज में बनाये गए डिस्पैच सेंटर का निरीक्षण किया। कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए डिस्पैच सेंटर में पोलिंग पार्टियों को डिस्पैच करने के लिए किये जा रहे व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। स्कूल के मैदान में वाहन सेल से संबंधित जानकारी आरओ से प्राप्त की। ज्ञात हो कि वाहन सेल ने गाड़ियों की धड़पकड़ शुरू कर दी है।

जिले के 138 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान की होगी लाइव वेबकास्टिंग
किशनगंज | जिले के चार विधानसभा में सात नवंबर को मतदान होगा। जिला प्रशासन स्वच्छ ,पारदर्शी,भयमुक्त एवं निष्पक्ष मतदान के लिए सभी बिंदुओं पर ठोस तैयारी में जुट गई है। जिले में 1065 मतदान केंद्र व 603 सहायक मतदान केंद्र कुल 1668 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। कोविड 19 को देखते हुए किसी भी मतदान केंद्र पर एक हजार से अधिक मतदाता नहीं होंगे। जिला प्रशासन ने 138 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान का लाइव टेलीकास्ट करने की तैयारी पूरा कर लिया है। बहादुरगंज विधानसभा में 45 मतदान केंद्र, ठाकुरगंज विधानसभा में 36 मतदान केंद्र,किशनगंज विधानसभा में 32 मतदान केंद्र एवं कोचाधामन विधानसभा में 25 मतदान केंद्रों पर लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें