चेतावनी:कृषि कानून वापस नहीं हुए तो सरकार भुगतेगी खामियाजा

किशनगंज37 मिनट पहले
बैठक को संबोधित करते सीपीआईएम के कमेटी सदस्य अरुण कुमार मिश्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • भाकपा मार्क्सवादी ने की बैठक, किसानों के प्रति सरकार के दमनात्मक रवैए की आलोचना

कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी मार्क्सवादी के कमेटी की बैठक सोमवार को सीपीआईएम केंद्रीय कमेटी के सदस्य अरुण मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में पोठिया पार्टी कार्यालय में हुई। अरुण ने कार्यकर्ताओं को अंतरराष्ट्रीय व राष्ट्रीय राजनैतिक और आर्थिक परिस्थितियों से अवगत कराया।
उन्होंने दिल्ली में दो महीनों से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर केंद्र सरकार की उपेक्षापूर्ण व दमनात्मक नीति की कड़ी आलोचना की। अरुण ने सरकार को आगाह किया कि तीनों काले कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लिया जाता है तो पूरा देश केंद्र की सत्ता को उखाड़ फेंकने के लिए मैदान में आएगा। 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर ट्रैक्टर जुलूस की चर्चा हर कोने तक पहुंच गई है। 26 जनवरी को किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर, बाइक, साइकिल या पैदल मार्च निकलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि खेती-किसानी और कृषि उपज को अंबानी-अडानी के हाथों नीलाम कर देश में कंपनी राज कायम करने के लिए मोदी सरकार तीनों कृषि कानून लाई है। इसकी वापसी के लिए देश मे लाखों-लाख किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं और देश के नागरिक भी उनके पक्ष में मजबूती से खड़े है, लेकिन सरकार कानून वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं है। माकपा नेता ने कहा कि सांप्रदायिकता के खिलाफ हमारा अभियान देश मे लगातार जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन को और मजबूती प्रदान करने के लिए 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी के शहादत दिवस पर पूरे बिहार के हर जिलों में मानव शृंखला बनाई जाएगी।
यह थे मौजूद : इस अवसर पर सीपीआई(एम) जिला सचिव अबुल कलाम आजाद, सीआईटीयु नेता श्यामानंद गुप्ता, जिला कमेटी के सदस्य आफताब आलम, तसरामूल हक़, नसीम आलम, मो. शमशाद आलम, पंचायत समिति सदस्य कमला देवी, दिलीप सिंह, बिशु पहान आदि थे।

