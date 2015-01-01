पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बैठक का आयोजन:जिले के सात प्रखंडों में बेहतर होगी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं

किशनगंज17 मिनट पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को बेहतर बनाने के लिए जिला स्वास्थ्य कार्य योजना का निर्माण करने का निर्देश

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग मरीजों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण तथा सुलभ स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। सिविल सर्जन श्रीनंदन ने कहा कि कर्मचारियों के साथ हीं नर्स, पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ, आशा आदि ने संक्रमण काल तथा विधानसभा चुनाव में भी सभी कर्मी ने अपना दायित्व बखूबी निभाया है।

इसके मासिक समीक्षा बैठक में प्राथमिक चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक, प्रखंड सामुदायिक समन्वयक मौजूद थे। मासिक बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे सिविल सर्जन डॉ. श्रीनंदन ने बारी-बारी से मातृत्व स्वस्थ्य, शिशु स्वास्थ्य परिवार कल्याण, किशोर-किशोरी कार्यक्रम, वेक्टर जनित रोग, टीबी नियत्रंण, अंधापन, गैर संचारी रोग, एएनसी जांच, टीकाकरण, संस्थागत प्रसव, अस्पताल में प्रसव से जुड़ी सेवाओं को सुदृढ़ करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। सदर अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन दर्जनों की संख्या में गर्भवती का प्रसव पूर्व जांच किया जाता है जिसमें प्रसव पूर्व चार हीमोग्लोबिन, बीपी जांच की जाती है। जिले में मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने, डिलीवरी के दौरान व इसके तत्काल बाद जच्चा-बच्चा को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य देखभाल की सुविधा के लिहाज से लक्ष्य प्रमाणीकरण खासा महत्वपूर्ण है। बच्चों के जन्म के समय विकलांगता का खतरा सबसे अधिक होता है। इसे देखते हुए केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय द्वारा लक्ष्य कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की गयी है। इसके तहत प्रसव कक्ष, मैटरनिटी ऑपरेशन थियेटर व प्रसूता के लिये बने विशेष देखभाल इकाई के गुणवत्ता में सुधार लाना है।

जिला स्वास्थ्य कार्य योजना का निर्माण करने का आदेश : जिले में स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को सुचारु रूप से क्रियान्वयन करने के लिए वार्षिक कार्य योजना तैयार करने के लिए सिविल सर्जन डॉ. श्रीनंदन ने सभी प्राथमिक चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। जिसमें सातों प्रखंडों के सभी स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र, अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की व्यवस्था को सुदृढ़ करने का सुझाव दिया गया है साथ ही प्रोग्राम इम्प्लीटशन प्लान पर भी बताया गया जिससे स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को ओर मजबूत किया जा सके। बैठक में सिविल सर्जन डॉ श्री नंदन, जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. रफत हुसैन, डॉ. कौशल किशोर, अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. अनवर हुसैन, जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक डॉ. मुनाज़िम, जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक विश्वजीत कुमार, एपिडेमियोलॉजिस्ट रीना प्रवीण, यूनिसेफ के एसएमसी एजाज अफजल, डब्लूएचओ के एसएमओ डॉ. अमित कुमार, केयर के प्रशुनजीत प्रमाणिक, सभी प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक, लेखापाल थे।

