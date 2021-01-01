पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जघन्य अपराध के मामलों को सबसे पहले निपटाएं

किशनगंज33 मिनट पहले
इंपावर्ड कमेटी की बैठक करते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंपावर्ड कमेटी की बैठक करते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य।

डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को जिला स्तरीय इंपावर्ड कमेटी की बैठक हुई। जिला पदाधिकारी ने वादों के निष्पादन में आ रही समस्याओं की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने अभियोजन पदाधिकारी एवं अनुसंधानकर्ताओं को समन्वय स्थापित कर कांडों के निष्पक्ष व त्वरित निष्पादन का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उत्पाद केस के अभियोजन, गवाहों के उपस्थापन, चार्जशीट, लंबित मामलों के निष्पादन, होस्टाइल गवाह की मुख्य रूप से समीक्षा किया। प्रायः सभी न्यायालय में कोविड के कारण न्यायालय कार्य पूर्व से सुचारू रूप से नहीं चलने, परन्तु अब प्रारम्भ होने की सूचना दी गई। जिला पदाधिकारी ने सभी लोक अभियोजक, विशेष अभियोजक एवं अनुसंधानकर्ताओं को जघन्य अपराधों यथा योन उत्पीड़न, बलात्कार, लैंगिक अपराध, जुबेनियल, मानव व्यापार, एससी एसटी के मामलों को उच्च प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। जिला पदाधिकारी ने सभी अभियोजक को लक्ष्य निर्धारित करते हुए पांच-पांच केस का निष्पादन करने को कहा। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुमार आशीष ने सभी अनुसंधानकर्ताओं को प्रतिवेदन ससमय अभियोजन को देने, एसटी एससी अत्याचार के घटना का स्पष्ट उल्लेख करने, केस डायरी में पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट संलग्न करने के साथ-साथ एपीओ से समन्वय स्थापित कर कांडों का त्वरित निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। गवाह सरकारी सेवक के पक्षद्रोही होने के स्थिति में संबंधित विभाग को तुरंत सूचना देकर कार्रवाई करवाने का निर्देश दिया गया। अभियोजन पदाधिकारी के कार्यों की समीक्षा के क्रम में निर्देश दिया कि जो केस में समर्पण या जमानत हो जाता है उसकी सूचना संबंधित थाना को भी दें। बैठक में डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश, पुलिस अधीक्षक कुमार आशीष, सभी लोक अभियोजक आदि जुड़े थे।

