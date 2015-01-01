पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गलत गतिविधियों में रहे संलिप्त तो होगी कार्रवाई

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने टाउन थाना का किया निरीक्षण

अपने-अपने थाना के पुलिस अधिकारियों के गतिविधियों पर थानेदार नजर रखें। किसी भी प्रकार के गलत गतिविधियों में संलिप्ता पाए जाने पर बात को दबाए नहीं। इसकी जानकारी मुझे दें। जिससे अविलंब ऐसे पुलिस अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई किया जा सकें। अगर यह जानकारी मुझे किसी अन्य सूत्र के द्वारा मिलती है तो थानेदार भी दोषी पाए जाएंगे। उक्त अधिकारियों के साथ थानेदार पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उक्त बातें एसपी कुमार आशीष ने टाउन थाना में समीक्षा के दौरान कही। शनिवार को टाउन थाना के औचक निरीक्षण में एसपी पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान एसडीपीओ अनवर जावेद अंसारी भी मौजूद थे। उन्होंने एसडीपीओ को सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि पुलिस अधिकारियों व थानेदार की गतिविधियों की जानकारी लेते रहेंगे। सभी थानाध्यक्ष को सख्त हिदायत दे कि गलत गतिविधियों में संलिप्तता व लापरवाही बिल्कुल बर्दास्त नहीं की जाएगी। मुख्यालय का स्प्ष्ट निर्देश मिला है। भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों के लिए विभाग में कोई जगह नहीं है। सीधे जांचोपरांत बर्खास्त किया जाएगा। एसपी इस दौरान लंबित कांडों को देख समय सीमा के अंदर निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि शराब के खिलाफ लगातार अभियान चलाए। अगर कही शराब का निर्माण और शराब बेचा जा रहा है। जानकारी मिलने पर अविलंव कार्रवाई करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें