निर्णय:सड़क पर वाहन लगाएंगे तो उठाकर ले थाने ले जाएगी पुलिस, लगेगा जुर्माना

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
डेमार्केट चौक पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को देखते एसपी कुमार आशीष।
  • बंगाल के तर्ज पर शहरी क्षेत्र में भी अवैध पार्किंग पर होगी कार्रवाई
  • नगर परिषद की जेसीबी मशीन टोचन कर ले जाएगी थाने
  • एसपी ने पब्लिक फीड बैक के बाद बनाया रोड मैप

एसपी कुमार आशीष स्वयं साइबर सेनानी ग्रुप के जरिए पब्लिक फीड बैक लेकर ट्रैफिक के नए नियम बनाए हैं। 14 दिसंबर से यह नियम लागू करने का एसपी ने आदेश दिया है। शहर को जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए नियम तोड़ने वालों से सख्ती से पुलिस निपटेगी। व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए एसपी कुमार आशीष की पहल पर किशनगंज पुलिस नए नियम लागू करने जा रही है। यातायात व्यवस्था को लेकर एसपी ने शुक्रवार व शनिवार को सड़क पर उतर कर लोगों से अपील भी की व ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को घंटों देखा। इस दौरान एसपी स्वयं प्रमुख चौक चौराहों का जायजा लिया। नए नियम के तहत शहर में सड़क पर या बाजारों में बेतरतीब तरीके से जिसके भी वाहन लगे होंगे उसे जब्त कर टोचन वाहन से सीधे थाना लाया जाएगा। इसमें नए परिवहन नियमों के तहत अच्छी खासी जुर्माना की राशि वसूल की जाएगी। एसपी से सख्त तेवर के साथ निर्देश जारी किया है।नगर परिषद के सहयोग से टोचन वाहन भी मंगवाया जा रहा है। सड़क का जो भी काला हिस्सा है जिसे रोड का हिस्सा कहते हैं वह पूरी तरह से खाली रहना चाहिए।इसमें अगर किसी भी तरह का अतिक्रमण होगा तो उसे तत्काल मुक्त कराया जाएगा। सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों में नियम तोड़ने वाले को सरकारी प्रावधानों के अनुसार भारी जुर्माना देना पड़ेगा। जुर्माना नए नियम के तहत किए जाएंगे। वाहन जब्त करने वक्त किसी प्रकार का कोई पैरवी नहीं चलेगी।

सुबह 8 से शाम 8 तक बड़े वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक
शहरी क्षेत्र में सुबह 8 बजे से शाम के 8 बजे तक सभी प्रकार के बड़े व मालवाहक वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। दुकानदार गोडाउन और बड़े व्यवसाय वाले अपने-अपने माल को शहरी क्षेत्रों में ना आने दें। निर्धारित समय पर ये सारे लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग कार्य कर लें। ट्रैफिक के लिए जो वन वे और अन्य निर्देश जारी हो, उनका पालन सुनिश्चित किये जाने के लिए नियम तोड़ने वालों से पुलिस सख्ती से निपटेगी। सोमवार से इन नियमों को कड़ाई से लागू किया जाएगा। नियम तोड़ने वालों पर पुलिस मैन्युअल व आईपीसी व सीआरपीसी की धाराओं में कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

फीडबैक के बाद नए नियम किए गए लागू
शहर में यातायात व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाए जाने को लेकर एसपी कुमार आशीष ने साइबर सेनानी ग्रुप के माध्यम से लोगों से सुझाव मांगी थी। जिसमें ज्यादातर लोगों ने एसपी की इस कार्य योजना को सराहनीय बताया। कई ने शहर में फ्लाई ओवर ब्रिज, पार्किंग स्टैंड सहित अन्य सुझाव भी दिए। फीड बैक व विशेष जानकारी ग्रुप से मिलने के बाद नए नियम लागू किए गए।

ओवर टेकिंग न करें
ओवर-टेकिंग न करें। ओवरटेक के कारण दुर्घटना व जाम की समस्या होती है। नियमानुसार गाडी चलायें, बेटे-बच्चों पर विशेष ध्यान रखें। गाड़ी के पेपर्स-हेलमेट-सेफ्टी इत्यादि का पूर्ण प्रयोग करें। क्योंकि पुलिस खासकर शहरी क्षेत्रों में विशेष नजर रखेगी। इसलिए वाहन नियम के अनुसार चलाए और पार्किंग करें।
कुमार आशीष, एसपी, किशनगंज

