गोरखधंधा:5 नदी में 100 जगह पर हो रहा अवैध खनन प्रशासनिक मदद से बंगाल पहुंच रहा बालू

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने परिवहन व खनन विभाग और सीओ से कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट मांगी
  • प्रतिबंधित तीन महीने में भी महानंदा में होता है अवैध खनन

जिला में मुख्य रूप से पांच नदियां प्रवाहित हो रही है। जिनके 28 घाट बालू खनन के लिए बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं। लेकिन प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत की वजह से माफिया 100 जगह पर अवैध रूप से बालू खनन कर रहे हैं। माफिया और प्रशासन के गठजोड़ का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि अवैध खनन का बालू बिहार की सीमा लांघ बंगाल तक जा रही है और इससे रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है।
डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश ने भी इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए संबंधित विभागों को हड़काया है। साथ ही आशंका जताई है कि कहीं न कहीं खनन विभाग, परिवहन विभाग अवैध खनन एवं ओवर लोडिंग को रोकने की दिशा में रुचि नहीं ले रहे। इस संबंध में डीएम ने आदेश भी जारी किया है। उन्होंने परिवहन विभाग, खनन विभाग, संबंधित सीओ एवं संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों को अपने अपने क्षेत्र के ऐसे अवैध धंधे पर अंकुश लगाने को कहा है। साथ ही की गई कार्रवाई से अवगत कराने का निर्देश दिया है।
महानंदा व डोंक नदी से हो रहा अवैध खनन: महानंदा एवं डोंक नदी से अवैध खनन किया जाता है। बिना रॉयल्टी दिए बालू से लदा ट्रक बंगाल में प्रवेश कर जाता है। ग्रीन नेशनल ट्रिब्यूनल के द्वारा तीन महीने यथा जुलाई, अगस्त एवं सितंबर में किसी भी नदी से बालू खनन पर प्रतिबंध रहता है। इसके बावजूद महानंदा एवं डोंक व मेची नदी से खनन होता रहा। खनन विभाग या तो उदासीन रहा या आंखें बंद कर तमाशबीन बना रहा। जिला मुख्यालय में दर्जनों जगह बालू का स्टॉक कर कारोबारी खुलेआम राजस्व की चोरी कर रहे हैं। सूचना के बाद भी खनन विभाग कार्रवाई करने में दिलचस्पी नहीं लेती।

जिले की भौगोलिक स्थिति भी अवैध कारोबारियों के लिए अनुकूल
जिले की भौगोलिक स्थिति भी अवैध कारोबारियों के लिए अनुकूल है। जिला तीन ओर से बंगाल से घिरा हुआ है। महज तीन किलोमीटर एनएच जिले की सीमा में पड़ती है। फरिंगोला एवं रामपुर में चेकपोस्ट बनाया गया है। बालू व बेडमिशाली से लदा ट्रक सीमा के पास बंगाल क्षेत्र में इकट्ठा होती है। अवैध कारोबारी प्रशासन की गतिविधि पर नजर रखते हैं। जैसे ही अधिकारी रोड से हटते हैं। गाड़ियों का काफिला चल पड़ती है। तीन किलोमीटर पार होते ही बंगाल की सीमा शुरू होने से अधिकारी भी हाथ खड़े कर लेते हैं।

सात दिनों में 12 से अधिक लोगों पर प्राथमिकी
खनन पदाधिकारी संजय प्रसाद ने कहा कि डीएम के आदेश का अनुपालन किया जा रहा है। ऐसे भी अवैध बालू खनन व परिवहन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होती रही है। विगत एक सप्ताह में एक दर्जन लोगों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज किया गया है। एक दर्जन से अधिक वाहनों को जब्त किया जा चुका है। आगे भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि परिवहन विभाग, अंचल अधिकारी एवं थाना के साथ समन्वय स्थापित कर अवैध खनन व परिवहन पर अंकुश लगाने की नीति तैयार कर लिया गया है।

