पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट किशनगंज:चुनाव में गौण हो जाते हैं जरूरी मुद्दे, ध्रुवीकरण से तय होती है जीत-हार

किशनगंज16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपराध और शराब की तस्करी की चपेट में युवा, जनता की खामोशी का फायदा उठा रहे नेता

बिहार में जिलों के विकास की रैंकिंग की जाए तो सबसे निचले पायदान पर होगा किशनगंज। इसे सिर्फ चुनाव के दिनों में ही याद किया जाता है। बाकी दिन जिले का क्या हाल है? इससे किसी को ज्यादा मतलब नहीं होता। यहां अधिकांश आबादी गरीबी रेखा के नीचे गुजर-बसर करती है। छोटी-छोटी मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए भी लोग तरस रहे हैं। न तो ढंग के शिक्षण संस्थान हैं, न ही अच्छे अस्पताल। रोजगार का भी बुरा हाल है।

सबसे ज्यादा गंभीर बात तो यह है कि युवा पीढ़ी क्राइम और शराब तस्करी की चपेट में है। इन्हीं सब हालातों के कारण यहां के ज्यादातर लोगों के अंदर गुस्सा भी बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन रोजी-रोटी के चलते खुलकर कोई भी सामने नहीं आना चाहता। सिस्टम से कौन पंगा ले और कौन पहले आवाज उठाए? यही सोचकर सब खामोशी से सबकुछ सहते जा रहे हैं। और जनता की इसी खामोशी का फायदा नेता उठा जाते हैं।

सारे जरूरी मुद्दे गौण हो जाते हैं और रह जाता है तो सिर्फ ध्रुवीकरण। यहीं किशनगंज में जीत और हार भी तय करता है। मजे की बात तो यह है कि यहां के लोग जितने सीधे-सादे हैं, राजनेता उतने ही चतुर। यही कारण है कि बहुफसला जमीन, नदियों का जाल, भरपूर बारिश और शानदार आबोहवा का जितना फायदा किसानों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है, उससे अधिक फायदा निष्क्रिय नेता उठा रहे हैं। जिले के लोगों का मुख्य पेशा खेती है। जानिए सीटों का हाल:-
यहां के लोग जितने सीधे-सादे हैं, नेता उतने ही चतुर

किशनगंज: यह सीट कांग्रेस की परंपरागत सीट रही है, पर 2019 में हुए उपचुनाव में अोवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम ने यह सीट कांग्रेस से छीन ली। इस बार एआईएमआईएम के निवर्तमान विधायक कमरुल होदा का मुकाबला कांग्रेस के इजहारुल हसन के साथ है। तीन बार किस्मत आजमा चुकी भाजपा नेत्री स्वीटी सिंह भी मैदान में है।

कोचाधामन- यहां दो बार से विधायक रहे जदयू के मुजाहिद आलम का मुकाबला एआईएमआईएम के इजहार असफी व राजद के शाहिद आलम से है। जदयू जहां विकास के मुद्दे पर मैदान में है वहीं अन्य दल बदलाव के नारे के साथ। बाढ़ के साथ ही शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य व पलायन यहां की प्रमुख समस्या है जो इस बार के मुद्दों से गायब है।

बहादुरगंज: यहां चार बार से लगातार विधायक रहे कांग्रेस नेता तौसीफ आलम की छवि दबंग राजनेता की रही है। लेकिन इस बार उनकी राह एआईएमआईएम के अंजार नईमी और वीआईपी के उम्मीदवार लखनलाल पंडित रोकने की कोशिश में हैं। इस सीट पर सब दिन भाजपा लड़ती रही। लेकिन इस बार एनडीए ने यह सीट वीआईपी को दे दी।

ठाकुरगंज: यहां से लगातार दो बार विधायक व जदयू के विधानसभा में सचेतक रहे नौशाद आलम की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी है। उनके खिलाफ यहां से राजद ने दो बार सांसद व देश दुनिया में बड़े धार्मिक स्कॉलर के रूप में विख्यात रहे मरहूम मौलाना असरारुल हक कासमी के बेटे सउद आलम को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। इन दोनों के बीच निर्दलीय के तौर पर पूर्व विधायक गोपाल अग्रवाल भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। इस कारण यहां मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें