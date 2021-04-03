पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या का प्रयास:पारिवारिक विवाद में युवक ने अपने गले पर ब्लेड चलाया

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस से बचने के लिए परिजनों ने रेफर करवाया

पारिवारिक विवाद में एक युवक ने आत्महत्या की नीयत से अपने गले पर ब्लेड चला लिया। घटना बुधवार शाम टाउन थाना क्षेत्र के मोतीबाग की है। घटना के बारे में अस्पताल कर्मियों ने बताया कि घटना की वजह पारिवारिक विवाद है। घटना के बाद मौजूद परिजन व स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा आनन-फानन में ई रिक्शा से इलाज के लिए उसे सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां मौके पर मौजूद चिकित्सक अजित कुमार ने इलाज भी किया। लेकिन परिजन द्वारा घायल युवक काे भर्ती करने से इनकार किया गया। जिसके बाद चिकित्सक ने रेफर कर दिया। घटना को लेकर परिजन डरे सहमे थे। किसी प्रकार का कानूनी हस्तक्षेप न हो जिसके कारण चंद मिनट में वापस मरीज काे लेकर अस्पताल से निकल गए। बताया गया कि घर के परिजनों से 30 वर्षीय युवक तबरेज का विवाद उत्पन्न हुआ था। जिसके बाद कहा सुनी हुई। युवक आपा खोकर खुद गुस्से में गले पर ब्लेड चला लिया। खून निकलता देख परिजन घबरा गए। जिसके बाद शोर मचाया। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद ई-रिक्शा से सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद परिजन स्वेच्छा से अन्य जगह इलाज की बात डॉक्टर के समक्ष कह डाली। जिसके बाद चिकित्सक द्वारा मरीज को रेफर कर दिया गया।

