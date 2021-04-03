पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:जूनियर का झगड़ा छुड़ा रहे थे सीनियर छात्र बीच में पहुंचे शिक्षकों ने चलाए डंडे, दो जख्मी

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रशासनिक व एकेडमिक भवन के सामने बैठे छात्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रशासनिक व एकेडमिक भवन के सामने बैठे छात्र।
  • ठाकुरगंज राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में छात्रों ने प्रशासनिक भवन के सामने की नारेबाजी
  • सेमेस्टर 5 के छात्र बिट्टू और लक्ष्मण हुए घायल, छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन

ठाकुरगंज प्रखंड के चुरली हाट अवस्थित राजकीय पोलिटेक्निक काॅलेज के छात्र व काॅलेज प्रशासन गुरुवार को आमने-सामने आ गए। पॉलिटेक्निक के छात्रों ने प्रशासनिक भवन के सामने जमकर नारेबाजी की। हालांकि काॅलेज प्रशासन ने मामले की जांच की आदेश दे दी है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार की देर रात जूनियर सेक्शन के छात्रों के दो गुटों में झड़प हो गयी थी। शोर गुल की आवाज सुन छात्रावास के सीनियर छात्र बीच बचाव करने पहुंच गए। मामले को तूल पकड़ता देख मौके पर काॅलेज के अध्यापक भी वहां आए। छात्रों का आरोप है की झगड़ा छुड़ाने आए शिक्षकों में रवि रंजन, मेहराब अंसारी, अभिषेक कुमार, मुकेश कुमार एवं सुमित कुमार अकारण एक गुट पर लाठी-डंडे से प्रहार करना शुरू कर दिया। जिसमें सेमेस्टर पांच के छात्र बिट्टू कुमार एवं लक्ष्मण कुमार घायल हो गए। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए क़ुर्लीकोर्ट थाना की पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। प्राचार्य ने मामले को शांत करवाया एवं दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की भरोसा दिलाया। तब मामला शांत हुआ। बिट्टू कुमार ने मंगलवार को प्रोफेसर रविरंजन सहित अन्य 4 के खिलाफ मारपीट करने एवं अभद्र व्यवहार करने की लिखित शिकायत थाना में करके कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। तीन दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर गुरुवार को छात्र आक्रोशित हो गए। छात्रों ने कॉलेज के प्रशासनिक भवन के सामने प्रदर्शन एवं नारेबाजी की।

जांच के लिए प्राचार्य ने गठित की टीम, करेंगे कार्रवाई
प्राचार्य इंजीनियर चितरंजन कुमार ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए घटना की जानकारी विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के निदेशक को भी फोन से दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि निदेशक के आदेश पर पांच सदस्यीय जांच टीम का गठन किया गया है। जांच टीम में काॅलेज के ही प्रोफेसर बिनोद कुमार, प्रोफेसर उमेश कुमार, प्रोफेसर रविकांत कुमार, प्रोफेसर अरविंद घोष एवं प्रोफेसर सिकन्दर कुमार को शामिल किया गया है। जांच टीम को तीन दिनों के अंदर दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत कर जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद विभाग के निदेशालय को अवगत कराया जाएगा तथा निदेशालय से प्राप्त निदेश के आलोक में उचित विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

प्राचार्य की पहल पर शांत हुए प्रदर्शन कर रहे आक्रोशित छात्र
प्रदर्शन को शांत कराने पहुंचे प्राचार्य चितरंजन कुमार को 82 छात्रों ने हस्ताक्षर कर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन की माध्यम से छात्रों ने आरोपी शिक्षक रवि रंजन व अन्य चार पर विभागीय कार्रवाई करने एवं राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक से स्थानान्तरन करने की मांग किया। छात्रों ने कहा कि हमें शिक्षक चाहिए गुंडे नहीं। छात्रों का यह भी आरोप था कि जब से रविरंजन यहां योगदान किये। इनका व्यवहार छात्रों के साथ अच्छा नहीं रहा। छात्रों ने रविरंजन द्वारा मारपीट का वीडियो क्लिप भी प्राचार्य को सौंपा।

झड़प के बीच शिक्षकों के व्यवहार की चल रही जांच
छात्रों के दो गुटों में मारपीट की घटना की जानकारी मिली है। दोनों पक्षों द्वारा आवेदन दिया गया है। मामले की जांच जारी है। दोषी पर कार्रवाई होगी।
-वेदानन्द कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, क़ुर्लीकोर्ट

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें