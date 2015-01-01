पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:खरना संपन्न, अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज देखरेख के लिए 238 दंडाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त

किशनगंज2 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पन करने के लिए सज कर तैयार खगड़ा देव घाट।
  • छठ घाटों पर रोशनी, चेंजिंग रूम और सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम, अधिकारियों ने घाट का लिया जायजा
  • खरना के साथ गुरुवार को शुरू हुआ चार दिवसीय महापर्व

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ की धूम जिले में चारों ओर है। सभी घाटों की साफ-सफाई के बाद रंग बिरंगे कपड़ों से सजाया गया है। गुरुवार को खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद निर्जला व्रत शुरू कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जिले में 64 प्रमुख छठ घाट हैं। शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद यह व्रत संपन्न हो जाएगा। गुरुवार को डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश, एसपी कुमार आशीष स्वयं दल बल के साथ निकले। शहर के सभी प्रमुख घाटों का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए। छठ पर्व को लेकर सभी घाटों पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। असामाजिक तत्व या अवांछित तत्व ऐसे मौके का फायदा नहीं उठावे इसपर भी कड़ी नजर रखी जा रही है। जिला पदाधिकारी ने अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर भी नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया है। नदियों व घाटों में जहां गहरा पानी है वहां छठ व्रती या श्रद्धालु नहीं पहुंचे। इसके लिए सभी घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग के साथ साथ सुगोचर स्थान पर लाल रंग के पताका लगाया गया है।
अधिकारियों ने शहर के एक दर्जन से अधिक घाटों का किया मुआयना
जिला पदाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश ने नगर परिषद क्षेत्र सहित मुख्य छठ घाटों का गुरुवार को मुआयना किया। उन्होंने सुरक्षा के मानक मापदंड, रोशनी, चेंजिंग रूम, बैरिकेडिंग, साफ-सफाई का जायजा लिया। शहर के खगड़ा देवघाट, डे मार्केट, कजलामनी घाट, घोडामारा घाट, गांधी घाट,करबला घाट,धर्मगंज घाट,गौशाला घाट,हवाई अड्डा घाट, प्रेमपुल घाट सहित ओद्र काली घाट का जायजा लिया। साथ ही आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। उनके साथ एसपी कुमार आशीष आदि थे।

पर्व को लेकर बीडीओ सीओ अलर्ट पर
जिले में विधि व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए 238 जगहों पर दण्डाधिकारी तैनात किए गए हैं। इसके साथ साथ शहर में पांच गश्ती दल को लगाया गया है। सभी प्रखंडों के वरीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारियों एवं सभी बीडीओ व सीओ को अलर्ट रखा गया है। समाहरणालय में नियंत्रण कक्ष के साथ-साथ नप क्षेत्र के फलपट्टी चौक पर अस्थायी नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। किशनगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र में 65, कोचाधामन प्रखंड में 40, बहादुरगंज प्रखंड में 15, दिघलबैंक प्रखंड में 24, ठाकुरगंज प्रखण्ड में 35, पोठिया प्रखंड में 38 एवं टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड में 21 स्थानों पर दण्डाधिकारी व पुलिस बलों की तैनाती किया गया है। इसके अलावा 55 अधिकारियों को सुरक्षित रखा गया है।

घाटों का एसएचओ ने किया निरीक्षण
कोचाधामन | महापर्व छठ को लेकर प्रशासन चौकन्ना है। कोचाधामन में छठ पर्व के मद्देनजर थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार सिंह ने मौधो, शाहपुर, अंधासुर, गमहरिया सहित दर्जनभर छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान पंचायतों के जनप्रतिनिधि भी उनके साथ थे। घाटों का निर्माण, साफ-सफाई, सैनिटाइजेशन के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर चर्चा की गई। इस दौरान उपस्थित जनप्रतिनिधियों को एसएचओ ने कई निर्देश भी दिए। थानाध्यक्ष ने घाट के समीप अधिक गहराई वाले जगह पर पानी में बांस बल्ला लगाकर लाल कपड़े बांधने का निर्देश स्थानीय चौकीदारों को दिया।

