सुविधा:सभी बूथों पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा कोविड प्रोटेक्शन किट

टेढागाछएक घंटा पहले
प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी कर्मचारी को डॉ प्रमोद कुमार की उपस्थिति में मंगलवार को ट्रेनिंग दिया गाया। ट्रेनिंग में मुख्य रूप से आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहायिका, आशा कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम उपस्थित हुई। सभी को ट्रेनिंग के बाद हेल्प डेस्क किट दिया गया। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान होने वाले चुनाव में लोगों को संक्रमण से बचाए रखने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह तत्पर है। मतदान के लिए बनाए गए सभी बूथों पर एक स्वास्थ्यकर्मी की तैनाती की जाएगी। जो मतदान से पूर्व लोगों की स्वास्थ्य जांच, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के जरिए करेंगे। इसके साथ ही वोट डालने से पूर्व सभी मतदाताओं को मास्क और ग्लव्स का इस्तेमाल करना जरूरी होगा। इस संबंध में होने वाली जांच व अन्य सभी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल संबंधित जानकारी के लिए सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। टेढागाछ स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आयोजित प्रशिक्षण प्रखंडों में कार्यरत सभी आशा, एएनएम, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, सहायिका आदि को जानकारी दी गई। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार, डॉक्टर वाइ सिंह, बीएचएम सुनील कुमार ,बीसीएम सरिता कुमारी ,अरविंद कुमार, तुषार कुमार आदि स्वास्थ्य कर्मी बैठक में उपस्थित थे।

