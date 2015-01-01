पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जिले में होगी लैंड बैंक की स्थापना

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
भू- अर्जन को लेकर बैठक करते डीएम व अन्य।
  • जिले से 15 किमी परिधि में सौ एकड़ भूमि तलाशने का डीएम का निर्देश

जिला पदाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश ने शुक्रवार को जिले की बड़े परियोजना एवं भू संबंधित परियोजनाओं के लिए किए जा रहे भूअर्जन की समीक्षा किया। उन्होंने जिला स्तर पर कार्यालय विस्तार, आधारभूत संरचना, विकासात्मक व कल्याणकारी लोक प्रयोजन के लिए लैंड बैंक बनाने की जरूरत बताया। लैंड बैंक की स्थापना के लिए जिला मुख्यालय के 15 किलोमीटर की परिधि में एक सौ एकड़ जमीन चिन्हित कर अविलंब आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश भूअर्जन पदाधिकारी व अंचल अधिकारी को दिया। साथ ही अररिया गलगलिया रेल परियोजना में अधिग्रहित भूमि के क्रम में चायपत्ती के फसल नुकसान की मुआवजा भुगतान करने, इसी परियोजना के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण करने, दिघलबैंक में 12वीं बटालियन एसएसबी केम्प के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण करने, भारत नेपाल सीमा सड़क, ऑयल इन्डिया लिमिटेड के पाइपलाइन निर्माण के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में जिला भूअर्जन पदाधिकारी राशिद आलम, सभी अंचल अधिकारी सहित सभी निर्माण एजेंसी के प्रतिनिधि व अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

