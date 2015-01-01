पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:शराब तस्कर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पहली बार 877 लीटर शराब के साथ जिले के तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
गिरफ्तार तस्करों और जब्त शराब के साथ उत्पाद विभाग की टीम।
  • किशनगंज बहादुरगंज पथ स्थित भेड़िया डांगी पुल के समीप कार्रवाई, केले के बीच छिपा ले जा रहे शराब

उत्पाद विभाग की टीम ने एक पिकअप से 91 कार्टन (877 लीटर) शराब जब्त की है। कार्रवाई शुक्रवार सुबह किशनगंज बहादुरगंज पथ स्थित भेड़िया डांगी पुल के समीप की है। टीम को गुप्त सूचना थी कि शराब का एक खेप पिकअप से ले जाया जा रही है। कार्रवाई में पिकअप सवार तीन तस्करों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है, तीनों जिले के ठाकुरगंज थाना क्षेत्र का रहने वाले हैं। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि जिले के शराब तस्कर गिरोह पकड़ाए हैं। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में अभिषेक यादव साकिन कृष्णापूरी ठाकुरगंज, श्याम कुमार राय साकिन फाड़ावाड़ी ठाकुरगंज और विकास सिंह गोथरा ठाकुरगंज का रहने वाला है। तस्कर शराब केले के नीचे छुपाकर लेकर जा रहे थे। गुरुवार देर शाम से उत्पाद विभाग किशनगंज बहादुरगंज पथ पर तैनात थी, क्योंकि शराब तस्करी की गुप्त सूचना मिली थी। पिकअप (डब्लूबी 91 4673) को आते देख टीम ने रोका। इसके बाद पूछताछ की गई तो चालक ने बताया कि वाहन में केला लदा है, जिसे बंगाल के दलकोला से हाजीपुर लेकर जा रहा था। दूसरे ने दरभंगा लेकर जाने की बात कह डाली। इसके बाद टीम को शक हुआ। इसके बाद वाहन की तलाशी ली गई तो केला के अंदर 91 कार्टन शराब बरामद की गई। जब्त शराब में 50 कार्टन रॉयल स्टैग और 47 कार्टन इम्पेरियल ब्लू शराब बरामद की गई। सभी बोतल 375 एमएल के हैं। टीम में उत्पाद अधीक्षक सत्तार अंसारी, एसआई संजय कुमार और एएसआई अजय कुमार शामिल थे।

गिरफ्तारी से तस्करी में जिले के लोगों के शामिल होने का हुआ खुलासा
उत्पाद विभाग की कार्रवाई के बाद खुलासा हो गया कि जिले के लोग भी शराब तस्करी में शामिल हैं। कार्रवाई में पकड़े गए तीनों ठाकुरगंज के रहने वाले हैं। पूर्व में भी पुलिस की गतिविधियों को ध्यान में रखकर शराब तस्करी कर चुके हैं। बंगाल से नकली शराब खरीदकर जिले के रास्ते अन्य जिलों में शराब भेजने का काम करते हैं। पूर्व के कई शराब कारोबारी भी शराब तस्करी के खेल में शामिल हैं, जिसकी भनक तक उत्पाद विभाग व पुलिस को नहीं लगती है। बंगाल प्रशासन के संरक्षण में नकली शराब बनाते हैं। मौका मिलते ही शराब को अन्य जिलों में भेज देते हैं। पूर्व में भी ऐसे पूर्व के शराब तस्करों को चिह्नित किया गया था।

गिरफ्तार आरोपी पेशेवर तस्कर
उत्पाद अधीक्षक ने कहा कि तीनों पेशेवर शराब तस्कर हैं। पूछताछ में तीनों ने झूठ कहा कि वाहन में केला लदा है और इन्हें शराब की जानकारी नहीं है। तीनों पर उत्पाद अधिनियम एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेजा गया है।

13 बोरी चाइनीज मटर के साथ तस्करी का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पिलटोला बीओपी में जब्तचाइनीज मटर के साथ तस्करी का आरोपी।
दिघलबैंक | चुनाव संपन्न होते ही भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर तस्कर एक बार फिर सक्रिय हो गए हैं। गुरुवार की रात सशस्त्र सीमा बल 12वीं बटालियन सी कंपनी पलसा की सीमा चौकी पिलटोला बीओपी के जवानों ने सीमा तस्करी के 13 बोरी चायनीज मटर (3 क्विंटल 25 किलो) और तस्करी में प्रयुक्त पांच साइकिल के साथ एक तस्करी के आरोपी को पकड़कर कस्टम के हवाले किया है।
डिप्टी कमांडेंट वीरेंद्र सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि गुरुवार शुक्रवार दरमियानी रात 4:45 बजे पिलटोला बीओपी कमांडर वसी मल्लिक के नेतृत्व में नाका पार्टी के जवानों ने गश्ती करते हुए बॉर्डर पीलर संख्या 136 के समीप नेपाल की तरफ से तस्करी के लिए लाए जा रहे 13 बोरी चाइनीज मटर, पांच साइकिल के साथ 25 वर्षीय कौशल आलम कुतवाभिट्ठा निवासी को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया, जबकि अन्य चार तस्कर अंधेरे का फायदा उठाते हुए फरार हो गए।

