त्योहार की तैयारी:जिले में 136 जगहों पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस तैनात

किशनगंज11 घंटे पहले
बाइक चालक से पूछताछ करते एसपी कुमार आशीष।
  • दीपावली पर अगलगी से बचने के लिए शहर के 12 जगहाें पर अग्निशमन दस्ता तैनात

दीपावली व काली पूजा को लेकर प्रशासन के द्वारा सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। सुरक्षा को लेकर चिन्हित पूजा पंडालों व चिन्हित स्थलों में मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पूरे जिले में 136 स्थानों में मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसमें किशनगंज शहर में 31, कोचाधामन प्रखंड में 24 स्थानों में, बहादुरगंज में 13 स्थानों में, दिघलबैंक प्रखंड में13 स्थानों में, ठाकुरगंज प्रखंड में 35 स्थानों में, पोठिया प्रखंड में नौ स्थानों में, टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड में 9 स्थानों में मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। सभी प्रखंडों में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा गश्ती दल का गठन किया गया है। एसपी कुमार आशीष ने बताया कि दीपावली व काली पूजा को लेकर जिले में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए है। एसपी ने जिलेवासियों से आपसी सद्भाव के साथ पर्व मनाए जाने की अपील की है। एसपी ने कहा कि काली पूजा में मंदिर में सोशल डिस्टेंस को बनाये रखें। भीड़ लगाने से बचें। एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने बताया कि डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश के निर्देश पर चिन्हित स्थानों में मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है। पर्व को सभी मिल जुलकर मनाएं। आपदा प्रबंधन कार्यालय में जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। फल पट्टी चौक में अस्थाई नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। 136 स्थानों में मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। शुक्रवार को एसपी कुमार आशीष ने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर शहर में निरीक्षण किया। वहीं दीपावली में अगलगी की घटना से बचने के लिए जिले के 12 स्थानों में अग्निशमन दस्ते को तैनात किया गया है।

सोशल मीडिया पर रहेगी पैनी नजर : एसपी
एसपी कुमार आशीष ने कहा कि पर्व के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर पुलिस की पैनी नजर रहेगी। सोशल मीडिया की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने के लिए टेक्निकल सेल कार्यरत है। सोशल मीडिया के किसी भी प्लेटफार्म पर किसी प्रकार का आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने से बचें।

