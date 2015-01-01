पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्रतियों ने तोड़ा उपवास:उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ संपन्न

किशनगंज/ टेढ़ागाछएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठाकुरगंज के महानंदा घाट पर अर्घ्य देतीं व्रती।
  • आस्था जिले में शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों तक श्रद्धापूर्वक धूमधाम से मनाया गया छठ महापर्व
  • घाट पर ही अंकुरित चना ग्रहण कर किया व्रत संपन्न, छठ में सफाई, श्रद्धा और पवित्रता का अधिक महत्व

छठ महापर्व शनिवार को जिले में शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। पर्व को लेकर जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों और छठ घाटों में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। संवेदनशील घाटों पर पुलिस सादे लिबास में तैनात थी। विधि-व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर पर्याप्त संख्या में दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की तैनाती की गई थी। भीड़-भाड़ वाले छठ घाटों व प्रखंड मुख्यालय में अस्थायी नियंत्रण कक्ष के साथ-साथ चिकित्सकीय दलों एवं क्विक मॉनिटरिंग रिस्पांस टीम सहित खतरनाक घाटों पर गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश व एसपी कुमार आशीष शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य व शनिवार की सुबह तक लगातार छठ घाटों में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेते रहे। एसपी कुमार आशीष लोगों से घाटों पर माइकिंग के जरिए अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं देने की अपील कर रहे थे। एसपी एसडीआरएफ की टीम के साथ स्वयं ओदरा घाट में नाव से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेते दिखे। बाजारों में भी कई जगहों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी।

वहीं टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड क्षेत्र में लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी एवं शनिवार को उदीयमान भागवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही सम्पन्न हो गया। शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य देने के साथ शांतिपूर्ण व भक्तिमय वातावरण में छठ पूजा सम्पन्न हो गया। पूजा अर्चना के दौरान छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ देखी गई। मौके पर टेढ़ागाछ बीडीओ गुलजारी कुमार पंडित, सीओ अजय चौधरी व स्थानीय पुलिस बल भी छठ घाटों पर पहुंचकर छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया।

बहादुरगंज में लोगों ने सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

चार दिनों से चल रहे लोक आस्था का महान पर्व छठ शनिवार को उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के बाद सम्पन्न हुआ। निर्जला व्रत के बाद छठव्रतियों ने उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य प्रदान कर पारण किया एवं प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान के दौरान छठ मैया के गीतों से यहां प्रखंड क्षेत्र का वातावरण पूरी तरह भक्तिमय बना रहा। बाजार की महत्वपूर्ण छठ घाट छठ कमेटी द्वारा आकर्षक लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था की गई थी। बेनी घाट तथा सर्रा धार में भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गयी थी जहां दर्शन के लिये भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ी।

दर्जनों छठ घाटों में धूमधाम और भक्तिभाव पूर्वक छठ पर्व मनाया गया। छठ घाटों में पहुंचकर जहां नव निर्वाचित विधायक एवं नप अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि किशोर कुमार सिंह ने व्रतियों को छठ की शुभकामना दी। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल की तैनाती कर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये गये थे। बीडीओ राकेश कुमार सीओ कौशर इमाम सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने भी सुविधा के लिये हर संभव प्रयास किया।

