पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगा महापर्व छठ, घाटों पर रहेगी मेडिकल टीम और एंबुलेंस

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिघलबैंक में छठ घाट का निरीक्षण करते अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी।
  • जिला पदाधिकारी के निर्देश पर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने किया छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण
  • कल खरना के बाद 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत करेंगी छठव्रती, बाजार में बढ़ी चहल-पहल

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ आज बुधवार से नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा। सूर्य उपासना के इस पर्व को प्रकृति प्रेम और प्रकृति पूजा का सबसे उदाहरण भी माना जाता है। इस बार कोरोना महामारी का प्रकोप होने के चलते कई सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में पाबंदियां लगी हुई हैं। चार दिनों तक चलने वाले इस महापर्व को लेकर मंगलवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने नहाय-खाय की तैयारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच कर लौकी, चने की दाल, अरवा चावल आदि की खरीदारी की। छठ महापर्व में आस्था के साथ स्वच्छता और शुद्धता का अधिक ख्याल रखा जाता है। व्रती स्नान-ध्यान के बाद चार दिवसीय व्रत का संकल्प लेंगे। इसके बाद चावल, चने की दाल, लौकी की सब्जी तैयार कर उसका भोग लगाएंगे और प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे। गुरुवार को व्रती खरना करेंगे। इसके बाद 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। श्रद्धालु 21 नवंबर शनिवार सुबह फिर घाट पहुंचकर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का समापन करेंगे। वहीं छठ घाटों, बाजारों, घरों में पर्व से जुड़े गीत बजने से माहौल भक्तिमय होने लगा है। घाटों पर एक तरफ साफ-सफाई हो रही है तो दूसरी ओर बाजारों में पूजन सामग्री की दुकानें सजने लगी हैं।

छठ महापर्व का अनुष्ठान
18 नवंबर 2020, बुधवार- नहाय-खाय
19 नवंबर 2020, गुरुवार- खरना
20 नवंबर 2020, शुक्रवार- संध्या कालीन अर्घ्य
21 नवंबर 2020, शनिवार- प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य

कपड़ा बदलने की जगह और घाटों में बेरिकेडिंग के दिए निर्देश

दिघलबैंक| जिला पदाधिकारी के निर्देश पर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने मंगलवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र का दौरा कर छट घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान इन्होंने स्थानीय पदाधिकारी एवं थाना पुलिस को कई आवश्यक निर्देश देते हुए लोगों को कोविड 19 का ख्याल रखते हुए छठ घाटों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन कराने एवं सेनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करने की व्यवस्था करने के अलावे श्रद्धालुओं को अपने-अपने घरों में छोटे तलाबों में छठ पूजा करने की अपील करते हुए लोगों को जागरूक करने की बात कही। निरीक्षण के क्रम में स्थानीय प्रशासन से छठ पूजा की तैयारी को लेकर समीक्षा करते हुए घाटों की साफ सफाई, महिलाओं के लिए कपड़ा बदलने हेतु चेंजिंग पंडाल की व्यवस्था कराना के अलावे अधिक पानी वाले घाटों में बेरिकेडिंग का काम जल्द पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया।

घाटों में चौकीदार की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने का निर्देश
प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि छठ पूजा के दौरान सभी घाटों में चलंत मेडिकल टीम के अलावे एम्बुलेंस की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने। इस दौरान विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर सभी थानाध्यक्षों से रात्रि के समय घाटों में चौकीदार व रात्रि प्रहरी का प्रतिनियुक्ति करने का निर्देश दिया।इस दौरान प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र में मुख्य रूप से 39 घाट चिन्हित है। सभी घाटों में छठ व्रतियों को कोई परेशानी ना हो इसका पूरा ख्याल रखा जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें