त्योहार:रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी के सदस्यों ने बाल गृह के बच्चों के संग मनाई दीपावली

किशनगंज9 घंटे पहले
बाल गृह में दीप जलाकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ करते डीएम व अन्य।

जिला प्रशासन, रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी व चाइल्डलाइन ने शुक्रवार को बालगृह के बच्चों के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाया। इस अवसर पर बाल गृह के बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े, मिठाई, फुलझड़ी, बिस्किट, चॉकलेट उपहार दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी के अध्यक्ष सह डीएम डॉ आदित्य प्रकाश, सचिव आभास कुमार उर्फ मिक्की साहा, डॉ. शिवकुमार, नागरमल, नामित सिन्हा, आयुषी साहा, धनंजय जयसवाल, प्रकाश बोथरा, चाइल्डलाइन के जिला समन्वयक अधिवक्ता पंकज कुमार झा आदि प्रमुखत: मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम का संयोजन बाल गृह के पदाधिकारी विक्टर कुमार सिंह के देखरेख में किया गया। कार्यक्रम में बाल गृह के कर्मी सबी आलम, डॉक्टर अमानुल्लाह, मंजूर आलम, उदय मंडल, मतिउर रहमान, प्रताप दास सहित सभी कर्मी मौजूद रहे। दीपावली के मौके पर अपने बीच में डीएम सहित इतने लोगों को देख बच्चे उत्साहित और खुश दिखे। डीएम ने बच्चों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी एवं उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की।

