परेशानी:सार्वजनिक रूप से छठ पूजा करने पर नेपाल ने लगाई रोक

गलगलिया6 घंटे पहले
  • मेची में पूजा करने वाले भारतीय की बढ़ी परेशानी

भारत-नेपाल सीमा स्थित मेची नदी में कोरोना महामारी को लेकर इस वर्ष छठ पूजा के सार्वजनिक आयोजन पर नेपाल ने प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। भारतीय क्षेत्र के तरफ मेची नदी तट का अधिकतर भाग नेपाल के क्षेत्र में होने से भारतीय क्षेत्र गलगलिया, ड़ेंगूजोत, देवीगंज के भारतीय सीमावासियों को मेची नदी में छठ पूजा आयोजन की चिंता सताने लगी है। सीमावासियों को यह डर है कि नदी के इस पार भी यदि छठ पूजा का आयोजन को नेपाल प्रशासन रोक न लगा दें। कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण नेपाल सरकार ने सुरक्षा मानकों के अनुसार लोगों के जमावड़े पर रोक लगाने के लिए यह कदम उठाया है। भद्रपुर नगरपालिका ने सभी संगठनों और निवासियों को त्योहार के दौरान समूह में नहीं रहने, बिना काम के घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने और छठ में घाटों का निर्माण नहीं करने का नोटिस जारी किया है। भद्रपुर नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष जीवन कुमार श्रेष्ठ ने त्योहारों के दौरान बिना भीड़ भाड़ जुटाए सरकार के निर्णय के अनुसार इस वर्ष छठ सहित अन्य पर्व को सार्वजनिक नहीं कर घर पर ही रहकर मनाने का अनुरोध किया। वर्षों से मेची नदी के तट पर छठ पूजा का आयोजन और प्रबंधन करते आ रहे भद्रपुर मैथिल समाज झापा के अध्यक्ष रमेश चंद्र झा ने कहा कि संस्था की ओर से इस वर्ष छठ का प्रबंधन नहीं किया जाएगा।

