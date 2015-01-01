पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से निजात को पहल:कॉमर्शियल व भारी वाहनों की इंट्री पर रोक शहर में लागू होगी वन-वे ट्रैफिक प्रणाली

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
समाहरणालय सभागार में सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक करते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य।
  • सुबह आठ से शाम आठ बजे तक शहर में नो-एंट्री, वाहनों में स्पीड गर्वनर अनिवार्य
  • ओवरलोडिंग, अनसेफ ड्राइविंग और प्रेशर हॉर्न के खिलाफ चलेगा अभियान

शहर में सुबह आठ बजे से शाम आठ बजे तक कॉमर्शियल व भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। साथ ही शहर में वन वे ट्रैफिक प्रणाली को भी लागू की जाएगी। यातायात के नियमों का भी कड़ाई से पालन होगा। इसके साथ ही ओवरलोडिंग, अनसेफ ड्राइविंग और प्रेशर हॉर्न के खिलाफ शहर में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। उक्त निर्णय मंगलवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक में डीएम आदित्य प्रकाश ने लिया। उन्होंने बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारियों को ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने का निर्देश दिया और शहर को जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए वन वे ट्रैफिक प्रणाली लागू करने की बात कही। सड़क हादसों में कमी लाने के उद्देश्य से डीएम ने वाहनों में गर्वनर लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सड़कों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में साइनेज लगाने के साथ-साथ सड़क किनारे लगे पेड़ों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगवाने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही ओवरलोडिंग, अनसेफ ड्राइविंग करने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। बैठक में एसपी कुमार आशीष, एडीएम ब्रजेश कुमार, एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी, डीटीओ रविंद्र नाथ गुप्ता, डीईओ सुभाष गुप्ता, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर परिषद दीपक कुमार, डीपीआरओ रणजीत कुमार सहित ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता व एनएचएआई के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

शहर से होकर गुजरने वाले एनएच-27 पर 6 ब्लैक स्पॉट
शहर से होकर गुजरने वाली तीन किलोमीटर लंबी एनएच-27 पर छह ब्लैक स्पॉट है। तीन नंबर रेल गेट खगड़ा के मद्य निषेध चेकपोस्ट के पास आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं होती है। बस स्टैंड के पास किसी प्रकार का जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग नहीं रहने एवं एनएच पर ही लंबी दूरी की बस रुकने के कारण बड़े हादसा की आशंका बनी रहती है। एक लेन एनएच का बन्द रहने के कारण कई लोकल ट्रक एवं चारपहिया वाहन एप्रोच रोड होकर ही गुजरती है। जिसके कारण धर्मगंज एवं केलटेक्स चौक पर दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है। बिहार बंगाल चेकपोस्ट से पहले फरिंगोला चौक पर सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। लेकिन अबतक एनएचएआई के द्वारा इस संबन्ध में कोई कारगर कदम नहीं उठाया गया है।

ब्लैक स्पॉट पहचान करने के लिए दिया गया निर्देश
पथ प्रमंडल के ईई को अपने क्षेत्राधीन क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों का मरम्मत करवाने और सड़क सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से ब्लैक स्पॉट की पहचान करने का डीएम ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग व एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों को जेब्रा क्रॉसिंग बनाने, यातायात सांकेतिक चिह्न लगाने, एनएच पर रुंबल स्ट्राइपिंग, टूटे रेलिंग एवं सर्विस रोड की मरम्मत कराई जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को क्विक रिस्पॉन्स टीम का गठन करने, ट्रॉमा सेंटर में सभी आवश्यक सुविधा बहाल करने व रोड एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया। डीएम ने सड़क पर लगातार गश्ती करने, शराबबंदी कानून का कड़ाई से अनुपालन करने, ब्रेथ एनालाइजर से सतत जांच करने, बिना हेलमेट व मास्क के पेट्रोल व डीजल नहीं देने के नियमों का लगातार अनुश्रवण करने का निर्देश डीटीओ को दिया।

