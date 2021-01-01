पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों को राहत:पैक्सों को 10 टन धान खरीद का लक्ष्य, कोताही बरतने पर पैक्स-व्यापार मंडल पर होगी कार्रवाई

किशनगंज33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपने खलिहान में धान सुखाता किसान (फाइल फोटो)। - Dainik Bhaskar
अपने खलिहान में धान सुखाता किसान (फाइल फोटो)।
  • डीएम ने प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारियों को धान खरीद में तेजी लाने का दिया निर्देश
  • 23 नवंबर से शुरू हुई थी धान खरीदारी, पहले 31 जनवरी तक की जानी थी खरीद

सरकार के मियाद बढ़ाने के बाद अब 21 फरवरी तक सहकारिता विभाग धान खरीद करेगा। यह 23 नवंबर से शुरू हुई थी। पहले 31 जनवरी तक धान अधिप्राप्ति की जानी थी। मियाद बढ़ाए जाने से अब तक किसी कारण धान नहीं बेच पाए किसानों ने राहत की सांस ली है। जिले के निबंधित किसानों से 60 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद किए जाने का लक्ष्य विभाग ने रखा है, पर अब तक महज 26 हजार 353 एमटी धान की खरीद ही हो पाई है। शुक्रवार को जिला पदाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश ने धान अधिप्राप्ति में तेजी लाने का कड़ा निर्देश विभागीय अधिकारियों को दिया है। सभी प्रखण्ड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से उन्होंने निर्धारित समय सीमा तक हर हालत में लक्ष्य प्राप्ति करने को कहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल अगर किसी तरह की लापरवाही बरतेंगे तो उनके खिलाफ विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को स्वयं मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश दिया है। प्रत्येक पैक्स को दस मीट्रिक टन धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति का दायित्व 120 पैक्स एवं सात व्यापार मंडल पर है। अब तक 26353 एमटी धान की खरीदारी के एवज में किसानों को 40 करोड़ 48 लाख 65 हजार 898 रुपये का भुगतान किया जा चुका है। जिले में 6674 किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए निबंधन किया है। सरकार ने 1868 रुपये धान का समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित किया है। जिला पदाधिकारी ने कहा है कि धान क्रय करने के 48 घण्टे के अंदर किसानों के खाता में समर्थन मूल्य का भुगतान करना विभागीय अधिकारी सुनिश्चित करें।

पैक्स और व्यापार मंडल में धान बेचने के प्रति किसानों को किया जा रहा जागरूक
किसानों को पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल के माध्यम से धान बेचने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। पंचायतों में किसान सलाहकार, किसान समन्वयक, विकास मित्रों को घर-घर जाकर किसानों को जागरूक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कृषि विभाग पंचायतों में किसान चौपाल लगाकर किसानों को प्रेरित कर रही है। जिले के 7 प्रखंडों में 126 पैक्स व सात व्यापार मंडल हैं। इनमें से 120 पैक्स को ही धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए चयन किया गया है। बहादुरगंज प्रखण्ड में 17 पैक्स व एक व्यापार मंडल, दिघलबैंक प्रखण्ड में 16 पैक्स एवं एक व्यापार मंडल, किशनगंज प्रखंड में 10 पैक्स व एक व्यापार मंडल, कोचाधामन प्रखण्ड में 24 पैक्स एवं एक व्यापार मंडल, पोठिया प्रखण्ड में 21 पैक्स व एक व्यापार मंडल, टेढ़ागाछ प्रखण्ड में 12 पैक्स व एक व्यापार मंडल एवं ठाकुरगंज प्रखण्ड में 20 पैक्स व एक व्यापार मंडल को किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए चयनित किया गया है।

3505 किसानों से खरीदे गए 26 हजार एमटी धान
जिले में 60 हजार एमटी के विरुद्ध 3505 निबंधित किसानों से अब तक 26353 एमटी धान की खरीददारी की गई है। बहादुरगंज प्रखंड में 3909 एमटी, दिघलबैंक प्रखण्ड में 2928 एमटी, किशनगंज प्रखण्ड में 2780 एमटी, कोचाधामन प्रखण्ड में 5722 एमटी, पोठिया प्रखंड में 4615 एमटी, टेढ़ागाछ प्रखण्ड 2508 एमटी एवं ठाकुरगंज प्रखण्ड में 3888 एमटी धान की खरीदारी हुई है।

अधिक खरीद के लिए सभी स्तर पर करें प्रयास
किसानों को अधिक से अधिक फायदा पहुंचे, इसका सभी स्तर पर अधिकारी प्रयास करें। धान अधिप्राप्ति में रुचि नहीं लेने वाले अधिकारी एवं पैक्स के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।
आदित्य प्रकाश, जिला पदाधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser