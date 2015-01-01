पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:अस्पताल से लौटे मरीज, डीएस का दावा-हुआ इलाज

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल के बाहर बैठी इलाज कराने आई मरीज।
  • आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में शहर के डॉक्टरों ने की हड़ताल

सरकारी व निजी चिकित्सकों ने रात में लिया निर्णय सुबह हड़ताल पर चले गए। जानकारी नहीं रहने के अभाव में सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए मरीज को ठंड में बैरंग वापस होना पड़ा। सनद रहे कि भारतीय चिकित्सा केंद्रीय परिषद द्वारा आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को शल्य क्रिया की अनुमति देने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को आईएमए एवं भासा के आह्वान पर जिले के सभी सरकारी व गैरसरकारी चिकित्सक अपने कार्य से अलग रहकर भारत सरकार से इस आदेश को निरस्त करने का मांग किया। हड़ताल की जानकारी सार्वजनिक नहीं होने के कारण सैंकड़ों मरीज कड़ाके की ठंड में जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे थे। लेकिन जब उन्हें बतलाया गया कि डॉक्टर साहब नही हैं। आज क्लिनिक बंद है तो मरीज निराश होकर वापस लौट गए। सदर अस्पताल में दौला से आई हर्ट की मरीज हसमुख देवी ने कहा कि तीन महीने से मैं निजी चिकित्सक के यहां इलाज करवाती रही हूं। लेकिन आज तबियत काफी बिगड़ने पर पहुंची तो पता चला कि आज हड़ताल है। फिर सदर अस्पताल पहुंची तो पता चला यहां भी हड़ताल है। हर्ट के चिकित्सक भी अभी नहीं हैं। इसी प्रकार कई मरीज बिना इलाज के ही बैरंग लौटने पर मजबूर हुए। चकला से अपने बच्चे को दिखाने आए हबीब ने रोष प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी बन्द को लेकर पहले से घोषणा किया जाता है। चिकित्सक द्वारा हडताल किए जाने की सूचना भी अग्रिम मिलना चाहिए। ताकि लोग बेकार की परेशानी से बच सके।

यह एक सांकेतिक हड़ताल
यह एक सांकेतिक हड़ताल है। अगर भारत सरकार इस आदेश को निरस्त नहीं करती है तो चिकित्सक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल के लिए भी बाध्य हो जाएंगे। इमरजेंसी सेवा बहाल रखा गया था।
डॉक्टर विजय कुमार, अध्यक्ष, आईएमए

गंभीर मरीजों का हुआ इलाज
सरकार की गलत नीति के खिलाफ यह सांकेतिक हड़ताल था। इसमें गंभीर मरीजों का इलाज, कोविड जांच इत्यादि को मुक्त रखा गया था। सदर अस्पताल तक जो भी मरीज आए, उन्हें चिकित्सकों द्वारा देखा गया।
डॉ. अनवार आलम , डीएस

