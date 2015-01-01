पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम:रुझान व नतीजा जानने के लिए रडियो टीवी और मोबाइल से चिपके रहे लोग

अमौरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को अमौर में मोबाइल पर मतगणना देखते लोग।

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का परिणाम जानने के लिए लोग रविवार को मतगणना के दिन सुबह से ही टीवी खोल कर बैठ गए। सुबह 8 बजते ही सभी घरों के टीवी ऑन हो गया। बिजली की आपूर्ति कटने पर रुझान की अद्यतन जानकारी में बाधा न हो इसके लिए किसी ने इन्वर्टर का सहारा लिया तो किसी ने बैटरी की अलग से व्यवस्था किया। कार्यकर्ताओं के समूहों द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जेनरेटर की व्यवस्था कर लोग दिनभर टीवी के पास बैठे रहे कई गांव में तो रेडियो ही लोगों का चुनावी परिणाम का समाचार देने का सहारा बना। रुझान जानने के लिए इस सोशल मीडिया पर होड़ दिखी। सभी अपने अपने प्रत्याशी की जीत को लेकर मतगणना स्थल पर गए साथियों से वोटों जानने की कोशिश करते दिखे। मतगणना की शुरूआती दौड़ में कांग्रेस की बढ़त दिखी। लेकिन ज्यों-ज्यों समय बढ़ता गया, त्यों-त्यों मामला पेचिदा होता गया। परंतु एक दो घंटे बाद ही स्थिति एकदम उलट हो गई और रुझान में अमौर विस में एआईएमआईएम की बढ़त आने लगी। जिससे एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में महागठबंधन कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी की छा गई। वहीं एआईएमआईएम कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। हालांकि दोपहर तक स्थिति साफ हो गई कि एनडीए की सरकार बननी तय है़।

