विरोध की तैयारी:अपनी मांग को ले 6 दिसंबर से सरना जाति के लोग रोकेंगे रेल

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
काशीबाड़ी से संदेश रथ को रवाना करते संगठन के नेता।
  • सरना धर्म को कॉलम कोड में शामिल करने के लिए हो रहा आंदोलन

सरना धर्म को कॉलम कोड की व्यवस्था देने के लिए संघर्षरत आदिवासी समुदाय के लोगों ने केंद्र सरकार को अल्टीमेटम दिया है। समुदाय के लोगों ने कहा कि अगर 30 नवंबर तक उनकी मांग नहीं मानी गई तो 6 दिसंबर से समुदाय के लोग रेल रोकने के अलावा सड़क पर उतरकर देशव्यापी चक्का जाम करेंगे। दरअसल, शुक्रवार को आदिवासी सेंगेल अभियान के तहत सरना धर्म सगाड़ रथ को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया।

रथ को गांधी मैदान काशीबाड़ी गांव से प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मरांग बेसरा तथा उपाध्यक्ष गणेश हेंब्रम ने रवाना किया। मौके पर मुंशी मुर्मू, बालकृष्णा किस्कू, मंडल टुडू, कृष्णा मुर्मू, अजीत सोरेन, लखीराम हांस्दा, बबलू हेम्ब्रम, मास्टर हेम्ब्रम, बिशनलाल बेसरा, लखन सोरेन, सूरज मुर्मू ,पालटन टुडू आदि मौजूद थे। दरअसल संगठन आदिवासियों के प्रकृति धर्म सरना को आगामी जनगणना में सरना धर्म कॉलम कोड की व्यवस्था देने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा है।

