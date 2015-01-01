पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:बांग्लादेश सीमा तक जाने वाली पूरबपाली रोड अब 10 मीटर चौड़ी होगी, डिवाइडर व फुटपाथ भी बनेगा

किशनगंज3 घंटे पहले
समाहरणालय सभागार में भू-अर्जन को लेकर बैठक में अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते डीएम।
  • भू-अर्जन से जुड़ी समस्याओं को लेकर जिलाधिकारी ने अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक
  • नौ करोड़ 87 लाख की लागत से बनेगी शहर से बीचोबीच गुजरने वाली यह सड़क
  • 22 सितंबर 2020 को सड़क के चौड़ीकरण कार्य का शिलान्यास पटना से ही सीएम ने किया था

शहर से होकर पश्चिम बंगाल और बांग्लादेश सीमा तक जाने वाली पूरबपाली रोड अब 10 मीटर चौड़ी होगी। शहर के बीचोबीच गुजरने वाली इतनी चौड़ी यह पहली सड़क होगी। सड़क के बीच में डिवाइडर होगी और दोनों ओर फुटपाथ का निर्माण किया जाएगा। यह निर्णय जिलाधिकारी डॉ. आदित्य प्रकाश ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में लिया। योजना के तहत कलटैक्स चौक से लेकर बंगाल की सीमा तक सड़क का निर्माण सह चौड़ीकरण किया जाना है। यह सड़क बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। सड़क एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के अलावे बंगाल व बांग्लादेश सीमा तक जाती है। सामरिक महत्व के इस सड़क के चौड़ीकरण की योजना है। 22 सितंबर 2020 को इस सड़क के चौड़ीकरण कार्य का शिलान्यास पटना से ही मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने किया था। कलटैक्स चौक से बंगाल सीमा 03.20 किमी तक इसके निर्माण पर 09 करोड़ 87 लाख 53 हजार रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। बैठक में ये रहे शामिल : बैठक में एडीएम ब्रजेश कुमार, जिला भूअर्जन पदाधिकारी राशिद आलम, एसडीएम शाहनवाज अहमद नियाजी, एनएफ रेलवे के अधिकारी, जल निस्सरण व पथ निर्माण विभाग के प्रतिनिधि सहित सभी अंचल अधिकारी शामिल थे।

टेढ़ागाछ में रेललाइन के लिए नौ मौजे में होगा जमीन का अधिग्रहण
भू-अर्जन की समस्याओं के कारण विकास कार्यों पर असर न पड़े और इसके कारण परियोजनाएं लेट न हो। इसके लिए मंगलवार को समाहरणालय में बैठक संपन्न हुई। समाहरणालय सभागार में संपन्न बैठक में डीएम डॉ. आदित्य प्रकाश ने अधिकारियों को कई निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि विकास कार्यों में भू अर्जन की समस्या को आड़े नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। अररिया-गलगलिया रेललाइन परियोजना को लेकर अब तक की गई कार्रवाई की समीक्षा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि टेढ़ागाछ प्रखण्ड में रेललाइन के लिए नौ मौजे में जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया जाना है। भूअर्जन पदाधिकारी एवं संबंधित सीओ को इस संबन्ध में संवेदनशील होकर कार्य में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। एनएफ रेलवे द्वारा भूअर्जन में लिए गए जमीन पर लगे कनकपुर, गोथरा, साबोडांगी, दल्लेगांव में 59044 चाय के पौधों की क्षति की भरपाई करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जहां भू अर्जन में थोड़ी भी समस्या हो तो अविलंब खबर करें ताकि वहां जाकर ऑन स्पॉट निराकरण किया जा सके।

कलटैक्स चौक से बंगाल सीमा जानेवाली सड़क जिसका चौड़ीकरण किया जाना है।
कलटैक्स चौक से बंगाल सीमा जानेवाली सड़क जिसका चौड़ीकरण किया जाना है।

दिसंबर में प्रशासन चलाएगा अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान
जिला प्रशासन दिसंबर माह से अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान चलाएगा। इसमें मुख्य तौर से कलटैक्स चौक से लेकर मेडिकल कॉलेज के अलावे बेलवा रोड, चूड़ीपट्टी से पश्चिमपाली तक शामिल है। डीएम ने मंगलवार को संपन्न बैठक में एसडीओ को उक्त जगहों पर सड़क पर अवैध कब्जा करनेवालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया। बताते चलें कि जिन जगहों पर पूर्व में अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था वहां फिर से अतिक्रमण शुरू हो चुका है।

