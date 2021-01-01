पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खाद्यान्न उठाव की रिपोर्ट को लेकर एसएफसी मैनेजर व सहायक प्रबंधक को किया शोकॉज

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते डीएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते डीएम।
  • आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की समीक्षा बैठक में सख्त दिखे डीएम, बारी-बारी से की विभागों की समीक्षा
  • पोठिया व ठाकुरगंज के एमओ को भी डीएम ने पूछा कारण बताओ नोटिस

जिलाधिकारी आदित्य प्रकाश की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को जिला आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की समीक्षात्मक बैठक की गई। समीक्षा क्रम में सीएमआर की अद्यतन रिपोर्ट के मामले में स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं देने के कारण एसएफसी प्रबन्धक एवं सहायक गोदाम प्रबन्धक को शो-कॉज जारी करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही समीक्षा बैठक में अनुपस्थित पोठिया एवं ठाकुरगंज के एमओ को भी कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया। जिला पदाधिकारी ने एसडीएम शहनवाज़ अहमद नियाजी को सीएमआर गोदाम का निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट देने को कहा। बैठक में पीडीएस विक्रेता द्वारा खाद्यान्न उठाव व वितरण, सीएमआर गोदाम से खाद्यान्न उठाव, किरासन तेल उठाव व वितरण, पीडीएस दुकानों के निरीक्षण, राशन कार्ड के लिए प्राप्त आवेदन व नए राशन कार्ड वितरण, अवैध एलपीजी, आरटीपीएस मामला समेत धान अधिप्राप्ति तथा अन्य बिन्दुओं पर विस्तृत समीक्षा की गई। साथ ही पूर्व बैठक में दिए गए निर्देशों के अनुपालन को लेकर अनुमंडल एवं प्रखंडवार गहन समीक्षा की गई। जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को दिया लगातार अनुश्रवण का निर्देश जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को लगातार अनुश्रवण करने का निर्देश दिया गया। टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी शहनवाज़ अहमद नियाजी, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी अरुण कुमार, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अनन्त कुमार, जिला प्रबन्धक बिहार राज्य खाद्य निगम, सभी सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधक व अन्य मौजूद थे।

सभी मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर वीसी से बैठक में जुड़े रहे
सभी मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर भी वीसी द्वारा तथा सभी सहायक गोदाम प्रबंधक भौतिक रूप से कार्यालय में उपस्थित थे। जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया कि खाद्यान्न का उठाव व वितरण में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही करने वाले जन वितरण प्रणाली दुकानदार को चिन्हित करें। उनके विरुद्ध विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें। तीन फरवरी तक उठाव व छह फरवरी तक शत प्रतिशत लाभुकों के बीच खाद्यान्न वितरण सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। पीडीएस डीलर के विरुद्ध आवश्यकता अनुसार लाइसेंस रद्द करने के लिए नियमानुसार कार्रवाई का निर्देश एसडीएम को दिया गया। बैठक में किरासन तेल के उठाव व वितरण की भी समीक्षा हुई। एसडीएम को लंबित मामलों का निष्पादन करने को कहा गया।

धान अधिप्राप्ति की भी समीक्षा की गई
जिलाधिकारी द्वारा धान अधिप्राप्ति की भी समीक्षा की। उन्होंने लक्ष्य 60 हजार एमटी प्राप्त करने के लिए अब तक की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी लिया गया। अब तक मात्र 53.8 प्रतिशत धान क्रय किए जाने पर जिलाधिकारी ने असंतोष व्यक्त किया। सनद रहे कि जिला पदाधिकारी ने डीसीओ को इस बाबत शो कॉज के साथ-साथ एक दिन का वेतन भी काटने का निर्देश दिया था। जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को लक्ष्य के अनुरूप अधिप्राप्ति में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि 21 फरवरी तक धान अधिप्राप्ति की समय सीमा निर्धारित है। सभी प्रखण्ड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने के प्रति गंभीर रहने का निर्देश दिया गया। साथ ही सख्त हिदायत भी दिया कि लापरवाह बीसीओ के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

