पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी सभा:राहुल गांधी के मंच पर अमौर विधायक अब्दुल जलील मस्तान के बिगड़े बोल, कहा-औवैसी का हाथ-पैर तोड़कर हैदराबाद भेज देंगे

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किशनगंज के रुईधासा मैदान में भीड़ का अभिवादन करते राहुल गांधी व अन्य।
  • विधायक अब्दुल जलील मस्तान ने चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए राहुल की मौजूदगी में दिया विवादित भाषण
  • अंतिम चरण के चुनाव प्रचार के लिए रुईधासा पहुंचे थे राहुल गांधी

चुनाव की सरगर्मियां बढ़ते ही नेताओं के बोल तल्ख होते जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को राहुल गांधी के मंच से अमौर के विधायक अब्दुल जलील मस्तान ने एआईएमआईएम के चीफ सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के लिए विवादित बयान दे डाला। मस्तान ने जोश राहुल के सामने जोश में कह डाला कि वो (ओवैसी) यहां चरने आए हैं, यह कोई चारागाह नहीं। हर पंचायत में हेलिकॉप्टर उतार कर पैसे की बारिश करता है। मैंने इसकी शिकायत प्रशासन से भी की है। प्रशासन कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा। कहा साहब की टांगे टूट तो गई है कमर भी टूट जाएगी। इस दौरान मस्तान ने ओवैसी पर निजी हमले करते हुए बोला दिया कि खुद को बैरिस्टर कहते हैं लेकिन कभी किसी हाई कोर्ट या सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बहस नहीं किया। उसकी दांत को तोड़कर उसे हैदराबाद भेज देंगे। वो चाहे लाख बरसा दे पैसे का लेकिन हमारे लोग बिकनेवाले नहीं हैं।
इधर, अंतिम चरण के मतदान से पहले मंगलवार को रुईधासा मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उनके निशाने पर प्रधानमंत्री और एआईएमआईएम चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी रहे। राहुल गांधी ने चुनावी भाषण में कोरोना और लॉकडाउन की टाइमिंग को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को घेरने की कोशिश की। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन को लेकर लिए गए प्रधानमंत्री के फैसले ने मजदूरों और किसानों की कमर तोड़ दी। लाखों बिहारी मजदूर हजारों किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर भूखे प्यासे अपने घर लौटने को मजबूर हो गए। अचानक लॉकडाउन का दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घोषणा ने मजदूरों, किसानों एवं छोटे व्यापारियों को रुला दिया। छह वर्ष के कार्यकाल में पीएम मोदी के द्वारा लिए गए फैसले बड़े उद्योगपति को लाभ दिलाने के लिए हुए। नोटबन्दी, मंडी व्यवस्था को खत्म करने वाली कानून का सबसे बड़ा कुप्रभाव गरीब मजदूर व किसानों पर पड़े।
सरकार बनी तो खोलेंगे एमएमयू का सेंटर
वहीं भाषण खत्म करने के बाद बैठे वीरेंद्र राठौड़ ने राहुल गांधी के कान में कुछ कहा। इसके बाद राहुल फिर माइक पर आए और कहा कि अगर बिहार में महागठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो एएमयू सेंटर का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसके पूर्व अपने भाषण में उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार एवं एआईएमआईएम चीफ सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पर निशाना साधा। पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मजदूर व किसान के लिए मोदी के दिल में कोई जगह नहीं। कोरोना काल में उन्होंने मजदूरों, किसानों की रीढ़ तोड़कर रख दी। बिना चेतावनी व बिना समय दिए उन्होंने लॉकडाउन की घोषणा कर दिया।

कुर्सी के लालच में गठबंधन के साथ आए नीतीश
भाषण के दौरान राहुल गांधी ने सीएम नीतीश कुमार निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वे कुर्सी के लालच में गठबंधन के साथ आए थे। आरएसएस की सरकार को रोकने के लिए कम सीट रहने के बावजूद कांग्रेस और राजद ने नीतीश को सत्ता सौंपी थी। लेकिन उन्होंने जनादेश का अपमान किया। अब जनता जवाब मांगती है तो बौखलाहट में वे अपने भाषण में युवाओं को डराते धमकाते हैं। राहुल गांधी ने बिना नाम लिए ओवैसी को भाजपा का बी टीम करार देते हुए कहा ये दोनों एक ही हैं और वोट का बंटवारा कर एनडीए को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए ताबड़तोड़ जनसभा व रैली कर रहे हैं।

भड़काऊ भाषण देकर लोगों में भ्रम पैदा कर रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
मंचासीन अधिकतर वक्ताओं के निशाने पर एआईएमआईएम सुप्रीमो असदुद्दीन ओवैसी रहे। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदनमोहन झा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अपने घोषणा पत्र का अक्षरशः पालन करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां की जनता कांग्रेस की विचारधारा समरसता पर विश्वास करती है। लेकिन कुछ बाहरी लोग यहां जनता के बीच नफरत की बीज बोने में जुटे हुए हैं। बहादुरगंज के विधायक सह प्रत्याशी तौसिफ आलम ने कहा कि ओवैसी भड़काऊ भाषण देकर जनता के बीच भ्रम पैदा कर रहे हैं। संसद में एनआरसी, सीएए एवं धारा 370 हटाने के बिल पर जिस मायावती ने भाजपा का साथ दिया। आज उसी मायावती से ओवैसी गठबंधन कर सीमांचल में पैर पसारने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जनसभा को सांसद डॉक्टर जावेद आजाद, कौशफ कादरी, वीरेंद्र राठौड़, सऊद आलम, शाहिद आलम, बंगाल के विधायक मुश्ताक आलम ने भी संबोधित किया। मंच संचालन जिला अध्यक्ष पिंटू चौधरी ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें