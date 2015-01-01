पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:मंडल कारा में कारा दिवस पर कैदियों के बीच कराई गई खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम व एसडीपीओ को सम्मानित करते जेल प्रशासन के अधिकारी।
  • जिला शतरंज संघ की प्रतियाेगिता में एक दर्जन खिलाड़ी हुए शाामिल

मण्डल कारा में शनिवार को कारा दिवस मनाया गया। प्रत्येक वर्ष यह 12 दिसंबर को मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर जेल में बन्द कैदियों के बीच खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। खेलकूद में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वालों को पुरस्कृत भी किया गया। इस मौके पर उपस्थित एसडीएम शहनवाज़ अहमद नियाजी ने कहा कि जेल में बन्द कैदियों में निराशा की भाव नहीं पनपे एवं उनमें कानून को मानने की प्रवृत्ति पैदा हो। इस उद्देश्य से यह दिवस मनाया जाता है। मण्डल कारा को दूधिया रोशनी से सजाया गया था। एसडीएम ने कहा कि जेल में बन्द लोग भी समाज के आदमी होते हैं। वे भी किसी के पुत्र, किसी के पति एवं परिवार के अंग होते हैं। मानवाधिकार आयोग ने भी कैदियों को सभी मौलिक अधिकार उपलब्ध करवाने का आदेश जारी किया है। एसडीएम ने कैदियों से अपील किया कि समाज की मुख्यधारा से जुड़ें। एक स्वच्छ वातावरण बनाकर सभी से मिलजुलकर एक स्वस्थ माहौल बनावें।

