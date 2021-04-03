पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला क्रिकेट लीग:एसवाईसी सीनियर ने सनराइज क्रिकेट क्लब को हराया

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
विजय चिह्न दिखाते विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी।
  • रुईधासा मैदान में सीनियर डिविजन का खेला गया अंतिम मुकाबला

जिला क्रिकेट संघ किशनगंज द्वारा रुईधासा मैदान में आयोजित जिला लीग का गुरुवार को सीनियर डिवीजन का अंतिम मुकाबला एसवाईसीसी सीनियर बाजार और सनराइज क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच 25-25 ओवरों का खेला गया। जिसमें एसवाईसीसी सीनियर के कप्तान शाकिब कमर ने टॉस जीता एवं बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 25 ओवर में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 209 रन का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया। जिसमें अफजल अंसारी ने 59 रन एवं विकास कुमार ने 58 रन बनाए। वहीं सनराइज क्रिकेट क्लब की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए रिजवान ने 2 विकेट एवं अभिमन्यु ने 1 विकेट हासिल किया। 210 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने मैदान में उतरी सनराइज क्रिकेट क्लब 23.5 ओवर में सभी विकेट गंवाकर 166 रन बनाए। जिसमें वसीम खान ने 61 एवं फैयाज ने 24 रनों का योगदान दिया। वहीं एसवाई सीसी सीनियर की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए कप्तान शाकिब कमर 3 विकेट एवं राशिद इकबाल ने 3 विकेट हासिल किए। शानदार बल्लेबाजी 59 रन एवं 2 विकेट लेने वाले अफजाल अंसारी को मैन ऑफ द मैच घोषित किया गया। इस मैच के अंपायर की भूमिका गणेश साह एवं सुलेमान ने निभाई।

