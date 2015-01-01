पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रखंड की सियासत:निर्विरोध प्रखंड प्रमुख बनीं तरन्नुम नाज, उपप्रमुख की कुर्सी बिंदेश्वर साह को

टेढ़ागाछ3 घंटे पहले
चुनाव जीतने के बाद बाहर में समर्थकों के साथ प्रखंड प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख।
  • निर्विरोध प्रखंड प्रमुख बनीं तरन्नुम नाज, उपप्रमुख की कुर्सी बिंदेश्वर साह को

टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड के प्रमुख और उपप्रमुख का चुनाव मंगलवार को संपन्न हो गया। प्रमुख के पद पर तरन्नुम नाज एवं उपप्रमुख के पद पर बिंदेश्वर साह चुन लिए गए। निवर्तमान प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख ने चुनाव में भाग नहीं लिया। इसके साथ ही लगभग चार माह से रिक्त चल रहा प्रखंड प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख की कुर्सी को लेकर रस्साकशी खत्म हो गई। जीत के बाद प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख को प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया एवं उन्हें पद की शपथ दिलाई गई। बताते चलें कि विगत 25 जुलाई को निवर्तमान प्रखंड प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया गया था। इसमें सदस्यों ने कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे। तब बहुमत से प्रस्ताव पास हो जाने के बाद प्रखंड प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख का पद रिक्त हो गया था। मंगलवार को पूर्व घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित सभागार में प्रखंड प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख का चुनाव कराया गया। जिला मुख्यालय से आए निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी व पर्यवेक्षक सह एडीएम प्रभात कुमार की मौजूदगी में चुनाव की प्रक्रिया शुरु हुई। प्रमुख पद के लिए तरन्नुम नाज व उप प्रमुख पद के लिए बिंदेश्वर साह ने पर्चा भरा। विरोध में कोई अन्य प्रत्याशी नहीं आने के कारण तय समय के बाद दोनों प्रत्याशियों को निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने की घोषणा की गई। निवर्तमान प्रखंड प्रमुख मिसबाहुल व उप प्रमुख शांति देवी ने निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा नहीं लिया।

निर्विरोध निवार्चित हुए प्रमुख | निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह एसडीओ शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने कहा कि टेढ़ागाछ प्रखंड के प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख पद का चुनाव मंगलवार को शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया। दोनों ही पद पर प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए।

मिठाई खिलाकर दी लोगों ने दी बधाई
प्रखंड प्रमुख के पद पर तरन्नुम नाज व उप प्रमुख के पद पर बिंदेश्वर साह का चयन होने की घोषणा होने के साथ ही बाहर इंतजार कर रहे उनके समर्थक जोश से भर उठे। लोगों ने एक दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर व मिठाइयां खिलाकर बधाइयां दी। निर्वाचन के बाद बाहर निकले प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख को समर्थकों ने फूल मालाओं से लाद दिया।

सुरक्षा के रहे चाक चौबंद इंतजाम
चुनाव को लेकर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए थे। बीडीओ गुलजारी कुमार पंडित, थानाध्यक्ष चितरंजन प्रसाद यादव, सांख्यकी पदाधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार स्वयं सदल-यहां मुस्तैद दिखे। निर्वाचन कक्ष के अंदर अधिकारियों व सदस्यों के अलावे किसी को भी जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी।

