जागरूकता:डीएम को तेरापंथ सभा ने चुनाव शुद्धि पोस्टर किया भेंट

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • भारत-नेपाल तेरापंथ सभा के सदस्य पूरे राज्य में चला रहे चुनाव शुद्धि अभियान

बिहार चुनाव में एक ओर जहां चुनाव आयोग निष्पक्ष, स्वतंत्र और भयमुक्त वातावरण में चुनाव करवाने के अपने उद्देश्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए लगातार प्रयासरत हैं। “अणुव्रत आंदोलन’ के तहत नेपाल बिहार जैन श्वेताम्बर तेरापंथ सभा भी संपूर्ण बिहार में चुनाव शुद्धि अभियान के प्रचार प्रसार में जुट गया है। इसी क्रम में नेपाल बिहार जैन श्वेतांबर तेरापंथ सभा के अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजकरण दफ्तरी ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम किशनगंज डॉ. आदित्य प्रकाश को चुनाव शुद्धि अभियान से अवगत करवाते हुए इससे संबंधित पोस्टर भेंट किए। डीएम ने कहा कि यह एक सराहनीय पहल है और लोगों में जागरूकता के लिए वर्तमान में यह कारगर भी साबित होगी। इससे पूर्व नेपाल बिहार तेरापंथ सभा का एक शिष्टमंडल पटना में बिहार निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एच आर श्रीनिवासा से मुलाकात कर अपनी इस मुहिम की जानकारी दी। शिष्टमंडल में डॉ. दफ्तरी की अगुवाई में “अणुव्रत आंदोलन’ के राष्ट्रीय चुनाव शुद्धि प्रभारी राजेन्द्र सुराणा, वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता तनसुख बैद वीरेंद्र संचेती भी साथ रहे। डॉ दफ्तरी ने बताया कि तेरापंथ धर्मसंघ के वर्तमान आचार्य आचार्य महाश्रमण ने बिहार राज्य के प्रत्याशियों और मतदाताओं से अनुरोध किया है कि वे विधानसभा चुनाव में अणुव्रत की आचार संहिता को अपने व्यवहार में प्रयुक्त करने का प्रयास करें। डॉ दफ्तरी ने “अणुव्रत आंदोलन’ के तहत चुनाव शुद्धि अभियान के कुछ मुख्य उद्देश्य बताए। 73 वर्ष पूर्व प्राप्त स्वाधीनता को सम्पूर्ण भारत की जनता महसूस करे। निश्चिंत एवं सुरक्षित भविष्य की आशा से अपनी जीवनशैली बदलें। लोकतांत्रिक जीवन-मूल्यों का सही प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त हो। विकास की अवधारणा में बदलाव लाते हुए, सत्ता या संपदा के स्थान पर चरित्र को प्रमुखता दें। अन्याय एवं कदाचार की घटनाओं से जूझने हेतु जटायु वृत्ति विकसित हो। नेता अहंकार एवं ममकार की वृत्ति से मुक्त होकर राष्ट्र का नेतृत्व करें।

