होगी कार्रवाई:बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलने वालों पर प्रशासन सख्त, अब होगी कार्रवाई

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य सचिव स्तर से भी डीएम व एसपी को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश

अब बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर निकले वालों पर पुलिस सख्ती से कार्रवाई करेगी। इसको लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव को लोगों को पहले से ही जागरूक किया जा रहा है। अब अगर लोग नहीं मानेंगे और मास्क पहने बिना ही बाहर निकलेंगे तो अब पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए पुलिस व प्रशासन रणनीति तैयार कर रही है कि कैसे हर व्यक्ति मास्क पहनकर ही बाहर निकलें। इसके साथ ही बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंस को लेकर भी पुलिस रणनीति बना रही है। सब्जी बाजारों, किराने की दुकान आदि स्थानों में अत्यधिक भीड़ जुटती है। ऐसे में लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। इसके लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, बाजार आदि स्थानों में भी यह पड़ताल की जाएगी कि कितने लोग मास्क पहन रहे हैं और कितने नहीं। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन हो रहा है या नहीं। लोग नियमों का पालन नहीं करेंगे तो पुलिस अब इनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई भी करेगी। अत्यधिक जुर्माना भी लगाया जा सकता है। मुख्य सचिव स्तर से भी डीएम व एसपी को आवश्यक दिशानिर्देश दिया गया है। एसपी कुमार आशीष ने सभी थानाध्यक्ष को भी निर्देश देते हुए कहा है कि वे अपने अपने थाना क्षेत्रों में भीड़ वाले इलाकों में अभियान चलाएंगे।अभियान के तहत अब कार्रवाई भी करेंगे। कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की चेन को तोड़ने के लिए सामाजिक दूरी बनाएं साथ ही घर से निकलने के दौरान मास्क का इस्तेमाल करें।

