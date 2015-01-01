पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जाम से दिन भर हांफता रहा शहर, रेंगती रही गाड़ियां

किशनगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहार को लेकर बढ़ी सड़क पर लोगों की आवाजाही

शहर में सोमवार को रुक-रुक कर जाम लगती रही। चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद आगामी पर्व त्योहार के मद्देनजर बाजार में लोगों की अप्रत्याशित भीड़ बढ़ गयी। डे मार्केट से गांधी चौक, नेमचंद रोड, भगत टोली रोड, कगजिया पट्टी रोड, चुड़ीपट्टी रोड सहित शहर के सभी सड़कों पर जिंदगी रेंगती रही। एनएच 31 से मुख्य बाजार जाने वाली धरमशाला रोड होते हुए चुड़ीपट्टी रोड पर काफी जाम रहा। इस जाम से लोगों को पैदल निकलना भी काफी मुश्किल हो रहा था। इस जाम से निकलने में ही लोग अपनी जीत समझ रहे थे। सौदागरपट्टी रोड पर बीएसएफ की एक वाहन सड़क पर खराब हो जाने के कारण जाम की स्थिति और भी नासूर बनी हुई थी। चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन भी काफी व्यस्त है। जिस कारण पूर्व में चौक-चाैराहों पर तैनात जवान भी चुनाव संपन्न कराने में लगे हुए हैं। खासकर शहर में ई रिक्शा की बढ़ोत्तरी से भी परेशानी बढ़ी है। इस संबन्ध में एसडीएम शहनवाज अहमद नियाजी ने कहा कि जल्द ही शहर को जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाया जाएगा। मतगणना संपन्न होने के बाद पुनः अतिक्रमण मुक्त अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

