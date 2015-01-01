पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोर्ट का फैसला:विभाग ने जिस कंपनी को ब्लैकलिस्टेड करने की अनुशंसा की थी, उसी को मिला बांध निर्माण का काम

किशनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किशनगंज प्रखंड के दौला पंचायत होकर बहती महानंदा, जिसके किनारों पर बनना है बांध।
  • हाईकोर्ट ने बीसीसीपीएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के पक्ष में सुनाया फैसला
  • महानंदा बेसिन परियोजना के तहत रतुआ नदी पर 66 किमी तटबंध का होना है निर्माण

जल निस्सरण विभाग ने जिस कंपनी को बांध निर्माण के लिए अयोग्य मानते हुए ब्लैकलिस्टेड करने की अनुशंसा की थी, वही कंपनी अब शेष बचे बांध का निर्माण कार्य कराएगी। ऐसा हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद हुआ है। दरअसल जिले में महानंदा बेसिन परियोजना के तहत बांध का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। जिले में यह परियोजना 2018 मंे शुरू हुई। लेकिन निर्माण एजेंसी बीपीसीपीएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड ने समय पर निर्माण कार्य की शुरुआत नहीं किया। इसको लापरवाही मानते हुए विभाग ने कंपनी के खिलाफ संज्ञान लेते हुए सरकार को लिखा। साथ ही कंपनी को ब्लैकलिस्टेड करने की अनुशंसा भी कर दी। इस कार्रवाई को निर्माण एजेंसी ने हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दे दी। कंपनी ने तर्क दिया कि समय पर भूअर्जन कर उन्हें भूमि उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गई। इस कारण समय पर कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पाया। कंपनी की बातों से सहमत हाईकोर्ट ने फिर उक्त कंपनी को निर्माण कार्य करने का आदेश दिया। आदेश के बाद अब विभाग ने एक बार फिर उसी कंपनी को तटबंध निर्माण का कार्य सौंप दिया है। सनद रहे कि भूअर्जन की जिम्मेदारी सिटीजन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को दिया गया है। भूअर्जन की समस्या के निदान के लिए जिला प्रशासन और जल निस्सरण विभाग अब मिलकर प्रयास कर रही है। आज मंगलवार को इसको लेकर समाहरणालय में बैठक भी आयोजित है। बताते चलें कि नेपाल की तराई में बसा किशनगंज जिले में नदियों का जाल है। जिला होकर महानन्दा, कनकई, डोंक, मेची, रतुआ नदी बहती है। प्रतिवर्ष बरसात में नदियां अपनी पेटी से निकलकर आसपास के इलाकों में फैल जाती है।

262 करोड़ की लागत से 33-33 किमी तटबंध का किया जाएगा निर्माण
रतुआ नदी के दोनों ओर 33-33 किलोमीटर तटबंध का निर्माण होगा। तटबंध निर्माण पर 262 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। इसमें 10 किलोमीटर का हिस्सा अररिया जिले में पड़ता है। निविदा के मुताविक निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने के बाद 32 महीने के अंदर कार्य पूर्ण किया जाना है। तटबंध निर्माण के लिए 652 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया जाना है। इसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है।

परियोजना के तहत महानंदा नदी पर कटिहार के सालमारी से कुट्टी पंचातय बनेगा तटबंध
महानन्दा फेज टू के तहत कटिहार जिले के सालमारी से किशनगंज जिले के कुट्टी पंचायत तक महानन्दा नदी के दोनों ओर तटबंध निर्माण की योजना है। इसके लिए कटिहार डिवीजन निविदा की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके निर्माण के बाद जिले के कई क्षेत्र के लोग जो बाढ़ से प्रतिवर्ष विस्थापित होते हैं उन्हें राहत मिलेगी। तटबंध निर्माण के बाद सिंचाई के लिए भी प्लान तैयार किया गया है। बांध के हर पांच किलोमीटर पर स्लूइस गेट बनाने की योजना है। इससे सिंचाई के लिए पानी छोड़ा जाएगा।

बीसीसीपीएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को मिला कार्य का दायित्व
हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद बीसीसीपीएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को कार्य का दायित्व सौंपा गया है। रतुआ नदी पर तटबंध निर्माण के लिए भू अर्जन में आ रही समस्याओं के निदान के लिए मंगलवार को डीएम की अध्यक्षता में बैठक निर्धारित है। बैठक में एडीएम, जिला भूअर्जन पदाधिकारी, डीसीएलआर एवं संबंधित क्षेत्र के सीओ औ सिटीजन प्राइवेट कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि भाग लेंगे। बैठक में सहज भूअर्जन को लेकर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
अशोक कुमार यादव, कार्यपालक अभियंता, जल निस्सरण विभाग।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें