लापरवाही:रेप केस में एफआईआर नहीं करने पर भ्रष्ट एएसआई का हुआ डिमोशन, जिस थाने में थे, उसी में बने सिपाही

किशनगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भ्रष्ट पुलिस अधिकारियों पर गाज गिरनी शुरू, गंधर्वडांगा में तैनात एक एएसआई से शुरुआत
  • एक दारोगा, दो अन्य एएसआई की 15 दिन में बर्खास्तगी तय, अधिकारियों की जांच में इन पुलिस अफसरों की तस्करों और माफियाओं से गठजोड़ की बात सामने आई

भ्रष्ट पुलिस अधिकारियों पर गाज गिरनी शुरू हो गई है। इसकी शुरुआत गंधर्वडांगा में तैनात एक एएसआई से की गई है। जांच में लापरवाही व भ्रष्‍टाचार में लिप्त पाए जाने के बाद एएसआई आरडी प्रसाद को एएसआई से सिपाही बना दिया गया है। जिस थाना में साहब एएसआई थे, उसी थाना में अब सिपाही बनकर काम कर रहे हैं। लगभग छह माह पूर्व किशनगंज टाउन थाना से गंधर्वडांगा थाना में तबादला हुआ था, जहां दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने एएसआई पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने को लेकर टालमटोल करने का आरोप लगाया। इसके एवज में रुपए की मांग की गई थी। मामला एसपी के संज्ञान में आने के बाद एसडीपीओ को जांच का आदेश दिया था। जांच में आरोप सच साबित होने पर एसपी कुमार आशीष ने एएसआई से सिपाही के पद पर डिमोशन कर दिया। भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में एक दारोगा समेत दो एएसआई पर गाज गिरना तय हो गया है। सभी आरोपी पुलिस अधिकारियों से अंतिम जवाब मांगा गया है। इसके लिए 15 दिनों का समय दिया गया है। जवाब मिलने पर एसडीपीओ के रिपोर्ट के बाद बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई तय है। अधिकारियों के जांच में अब तक इनका गठजोड़ तस्करों, इंट्री माफियाओं और भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त पाया गया है। ऐसे अफसरों में एसआई शशिभूषण, एएसआई लव कुमार सिंह वएसआई नागेंद्र सिंह शामिल हैं। इन पर बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई तय है। डीएसपी रैंक के अधिकारी को इसका जिम्मा दिया गया था। जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर आरोपी अफसरों के जवाब का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

1. एसआई शशिभूषण : मवेशी तस्करों के साथ सांठगांठ
एसआई शशिभूषण पूर्व में कोढ़ीबाड़ी थानाध्यक्ष के पद पर आसीन थे। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों व मवेशी तस्करों के बीच झड़प हुई थी। उस वक्त थानेदार को ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना दी थी। सूचना मिलने के बाद घंटों तक नहीं पहुंचने पर ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना एसपी को दी थी। एसपी की विशेष टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर कार्रवाई की थी। इसके बाद थानेदार मौके पर पहुंचे थे। ग्रामीणों ने एसपी से मिलकर मवेशी तस्करों से एसआई की संलिप्तता का आरोप लगाया था। इसके बाद मामले में पुलिस ने अपने स्तर से जांच शुरू की थी। जांच में एसआई विभागीय कार्रवाई में दोषी पाए गए। इसके बाद अंतिम जवाब मांगा गया है। वर्तमान में आरोपी एसआई शशि भूषण स्पेशल ब्रांच पूर्णिया में तैनात हैं।

2. एएसआई नागेंद्र प्रसाद : वर्दी का गलत फायदा उठाया
एएसआई नागेंद्र प्रसाद पर भी गाज गिरना तय है। 15 दिनों के अंदर इन्हें भी जवाब देना है। इन पर इंट्री माफियाओं को संरक्षण देने के साथ-साथ पुलिस के गतिविधियों की जानकारी देने का आरोप है। इंट्री माफियाओं से बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद इनके ऊपर एफआईआर भी दर्ज करवाया गया था। साथ ही अपनी वर्दी का रौब दिखाकर अपने ही समधी को जेल भेजने वाले नागेंद्र कुमार अन्य कई मामलों में भी चर्चा में रहे हुए हैं। यह पूर्व से अपने कारनामों के चलते वरीय पुलिस अधिकारी के रडार में थे।

3. एएसआई लव कुमार सिंह : ट्रैक्टर चालक से की अवैध वसूली
एएसआई लव कुमार सिंह टाउन थाना में पदस्थापना के वक्त भ्रष्टाचार मामले में जेल जा चुके हैं। एक वर्ष शहर के हलीम चौक के समीप गश्ती के दौरान एक ट्रैक्टर को रोका था। इससे दस हजार रुपए की मांग की गई थी, नहीं देने पर ट्रैक्टर का पेपर और लाइसेंस लेकर निकल रहे थे। रुपए देने पर ही पेपर वापस करने की बात आरोपी ने कही। इसके बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक ने तत्कालीन विधायक मुजाहिद आलम से इसकी शिकायत की थी। शिकायत की भनक लगने पर आरोपी एएसआई वाहन का पेपर देने विधायक के आवास पहुंच गए। विधायक ने एसपी से शिकायत की। इसके बाद एसपी के निर्देश पर आरोपी एएसआई को अपने ही थाना के हाजत में बंद होना पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अग्रिम कार्रवाई करते हुए जेल भेज दिया। बेल से लौटने के बाद आरोपी अफसर को लाइन में रखा गया। वर्तमान में वह पहाड़कट्टा थाना में पदस्थापित हैं।

भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त पुलिस अधिकारियों को 15 दिन में बर्खास्त कर दिया जाएगा
इन पुलिस अधिकारियों को 15 दिनों के अंदर बर्खास्त कर दिया जाएगा। भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त अफसरों पर मुख्यालय का स्पष्ट रुख है। जांच के बाद सीधे बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई। जांच में इन पर लगे आरोप सही सिद्ध हुए हैं। जवाब के लिए 15 दिनों का समय दिया गया है। एक दर्जन पुलिस अधिकारियों पर जल्द कार्रवाई की जाएगी। काम में लापरवाही, भ्रष्टाचार, गलत कार्य मे संलिप्तता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।
कुमार आशीष, एसपी

